

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Tuesday as traders looked ahead to President Donald Trump's press conference on the Iran situation.



The president will reported announce that the U.S. will back out of a nuclear deal with Iran that removed some sanctions in exchange for transparency from Tehran.



Israel intelligence says Iran is harborig aspirations to re-start its nuclear program in circumvention of the deal.



Stocks edged lower in nervous trade, but gold failed to get much of a safe haven boost.



June gold lost 40 cents to settle at $1,313.70/oz.



In economic news, the rate of job openings in the U.S. labor market climbed to a record high 4.2 percent in March, according to the latest JOLTS report.



