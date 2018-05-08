Stocks finished well off their lows of the session as crude oil futures retreated amid contradictory reports on whether the US administration was set to announce America's exit from the Iran nuclear deal. Ahead of the White House's announcement scheduled for 1900 BST, both CNN and the New York Times reported that Donald Trump was set to announce the reimposition of at least some sanctions - if not all - on Iran, although the former seemed to indicate the US might leave a window open for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...