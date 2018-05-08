The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Solid Biosciences Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (SLDB)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) who purchased shares pursuant to the January 25, 2018 initial public offering and/or between January 25, 2018 and March 14, 2018. The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

According to the complaint, throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Solid Bioscience's lead drug candidate, SGT-001, had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) the company misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading.

Shareholders have until May 29, 2018 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/solid-biosciences-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm