The PPA Group Announces Sale of Arlington Farms Multifamily Complex

WACO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / The PPA Group, a leading Austin, Texas-based real estate investment firm, just announced the sale of one of its premier properties, apartment rental complex Arlington Farms. The 168-unit multifamily community is located at 1800 Primrose Drive in Waco and its recent sale included a pool, basketball court, tennis court and onsite laundry facilities. Moses Siller and Scott LaMontagne of JLL represented The PPA Group in the sale, which was purchased by TTHFD Investments LLC.

'The sale of Arlington Farms generates additional capital to reinvest in Class B and Class C multifamily properties in the Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio and Austin areas,' Monte Lee-Wen, President and CEO of The PPA Group, said. 'We look forward to exploring our next real estate opportunity where we can add value to a community, improve the experience for its residents, and help create wealth for our investors in this economically booming area.'

Since 2002, Lee-Wen has executed countless transactions, acquiring, managing and repositioning properties across the United States. As a vertically integrated company, The PPA Group employs a team of experts in asset management, property management, construction, and utility management and billing. The PPA Group is a very active buyer of multifamily real estate. With the addition of their new REIT, Upside Avenue, launching in the coming weeks the company is actively looking for new multifamily, senior living and student housing properties throughout the U.S.

Within The PPA Group's business portfolio, Upside Avenue combines infrastructure and oversight of a time-tested, vertically integrated real estate investment firm with the access and opportunity of an exclusive private equity firm. The combination of cutting-edge financial technology, experience and access enables investors to invest alongside institutions, family offices and ultra-high net worth investors in a diversified fund of recession-resistant, multifamily, student housing and senior living properties throughout the U.S., for as little as $2,000.

'During the late 2000s economic downturn, we became one of the fastest-growing real estate companies because of successful, strategic buying and selling like this,' Lee-Wen said. 'Finding the right Texas multifamily investment enables The PPA Group to carry on this tradition of growth and success.'

In their mission to improve the communities they own for residents and investors, The PPA Group executed numerous improvements, including enhancing the landscaping, paint, gutters, pool area, foundations, and roofs.

About The PPA Group

Award-winning The PPA Group, began in 2002 with a vision to help international investors build wealth through commercial real estate investments. Founder and CEO Monte K. Lee-Wen built The PPA Group and turned it into a successful multi-faceted commercial investment and servicing corporation in just 15 years. Despite the changes in the financial markets, The PPA Group's family and its portfolio of clients continue to grow. The PPA Group ranked 11th in INC. Magazine's annual ranking of the Fastest Growing Real Estate Companies in the country in 2011, climbing up from 47th place in 2010. As the parent company of a property management firm (CLEAR Property Management) and discretionary funds firm (Casoro Capital), The PPA Group is in a position to create opportunities for investors to enjoy all the benefits of multifamily real estate ownership. For more information, visit www.ThePPAGroup.com.

