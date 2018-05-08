Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong: The newly renovated Premier Room overlooking the Happy Valley Racecourse



HONG KONG, May 8, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - Summer is about to arrive, and one of the best ways for holidaymakers to enjoy the season in Hong Kong is to indulge in the endless outdoor fun the city has to offer. Whether one is looking for a fun-packed holiday package with kids in tow or an easy breezy short summer getaway, Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong has everyone's needs covered with "something extra" to make their travel experience even more memorable.City Convenience at its Best - 'Dorsett Wanchai 3 Wishes' PackageThis "something extra" at the Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong is the 'Dorsett Wanchai 3 Wishes' package. In this package, guests can pick 3 complimentary offers from a range of services based on their travel preferences to enjoy an individualized stay, with up to 37% OFF the newly renovated Premier Room.Family Preferred Choices- Get one complimentary Ocean Park ticket when purchasing one ticket- Enjoy a room upgrade to the Grand Deluxe Room with a stunning racecourse or city view- 1-day American-style buffet breakfast for two- Buy-1-get-1-free arrival transferA Taste of the Local Flavour- Free dim sum meal at Tim Ho Wan Michelin-starred restaurant- Complimentary set meal at the popular Hong Kong-style Cha Chaan Teng - Kam Kee Cafe- Late check-out till 6:00p.m.Every Businessman's Wish List- 3-hour access to Airport Lounge with unlimited serving of F&B and use of shower- Unlimited laundry service for a hassle-free trip- Free pressing of one garment daily- Complimentary one-off mini barStay Vibrant with More 'Beyond Thoughtful' Offers from Dorsett WanchaiLiving up to its new brand promise Stay Vibrant, Dorsett Wanchai offers flexible check-in time with extended stay up to 26 hours to allow guests to maximise their time exploring this vibrant city. Meaning, if guests check in at 4:00p.m., they can stay until 6:00p.m. the next day at no extra charge. This offer is for guests who book directly on the official hotel website.As thoughtful as it always is, the hotel has designed new 2-hour itineraries based on different interests to let guests maximise their extra hours within the city effortlessly. Check out the hotel 26 Hours "A" Day mini site for the recommended routes."Your" Personal Guide to Eat & Shop Like a Local in Hong KongThanks to the hotel's strategic location, which is nestled between the entertainment hub of Causeway Bay and Wanchai commercial district, guests can easily access a number of interesting local eateries and shops.For those interested in discovering the old Wanchai, one of the most popular Instagram spots - the Blue House, which is a Grade 1 historic building, is only a 10 minutes' walk from the hotel. The fashionable dining and shopping areas like Times Square, Lee Tung Avenue and Star Street Precinct are all within a 5-to-15 minutes' stroll.To indulge in a truly immersive local experience, guests can also grab a copy of our "Eat & Shop Like a Local" guide exclusively curated by our hotel team who know the city inside out. The guide has everything from the famous egg puffs stall to the must-try Michelin-starred restaurants and celebrity-owned coffee shop that are located within 5 - 10 minutes' walk.In addition to that, the hotel also provides a complimentary shuttle bus service to 14 major attractions on Hong Kong Island which include places like the International Finance Centre in Central, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, and Pacific Place in Admiralty as well as the Times Square in Causeway Bay.By staying at the Dorsett Wanchai, guests can be assured they enjoy both an urban as well as an authentically "Hong Kong vibe" with exclusive features that make their stay a fruitful and memorable one. Simply put, there is no other 4-star hotel quite the same as Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong. Stay Vibrant - stay at the Dorsett Wanchai.Find out more about the Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong, at www.wanchai.dorsetthotels.com.Media enquiries:Ms. Jowie WongDirector of Communicationsjowie.wong@dorsetthotels.comSource: Dorsett Wanchai, Hong KongCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.