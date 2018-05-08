

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The demand for electric vehicles in the US is heating up. According to a new AAA survey, around 20 percent or 1 in every 5 Americans are likely to buy an electric car in the future, up from 15 percent in 2017.



Looking in to the future, AAA sees a strong future for electric vehicles, as customers are lured by lower-than-average ownership costs, increased driving ranges and the latest advanced safety features.



According to the study, around 80 percent of Americans who are likely to buy an electric vehicle would do so out of concern for the environment, while 67 percent will consider the lower long-term costs and 54 percent will take in to account the cutting edge technology.



Greg Brannon, director of automotive engineering and industry relations for the American Automobile Association (AAA), attributes some of that increase to the sheer number of new EVs on the market.



'I think we're seeing more and more options available to consumers by virtually every automaker at this point,' Brannon said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX