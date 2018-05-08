

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a controversial but widely anticipated move, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that the U.S. will withdraw from an international agreement intended to limit Iran's nuclear program.



Trump harshly criticized the nuclear agreement with Iran in remarks from the White House and signed a memorandum re-imposing sanctions on Iran.



'I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,' Trump said. 'We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanctions.'



'The United States no longer makes empty threats,' added Trump, who criticized the deal throughout his presidential campaign. 'When I make promises, I keep them.'



The agreement negotiated under former President Barack Obama involved the U.S. and Iran as well as China, France, Russia, the U.K., Germany and the European Union.



Trump made the decision to withdraw from the nuclear deal with Iran despite a letter from leading Senate Democrats urging the president to remain in the agreement.



In a letter sent to Trump on Monday, a group of Democrats led by Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., noted the U.S. intelligence community and allies have determined that Iran has upheld its commitments under the agreement.



'As long as Iran continues to abide by these restrictions, we strongly urge you uphold U.S. obligations as well,' the senators wrote.



They added, 'Failing to do so would not only profoundly undercut our relationship with key partners and allies, but would severely damage global nonproliferation efforts.'



The Democrats said that if the U.S. withdraws from the deal, Iran could either remain in the agreement and seek to isolate the U.S. from its closest partners or resume its nuclear activities.



'Either scenario would be detrimental to our national security interests,' the senators wrote.



The senators said they continue to support strong measures to counter destabilizing and troubling actions by Iran but argued withdrawing from the agreement would be a 'major strategic mistake.'



Instead, the Democrats urged Trump to work with partners and allies to address Iran's malign activities while preserving and building upon the strict nuclear limitations of the deal.



