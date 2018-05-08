

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar posted early gains against its major rivals Tuesday, but has slipped back near the unchanged line in the afternoon.



President Trump announced this afternoon that he plans to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and initiate new sanctions.



'I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal,' Trump stated.



'The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing we know exactly what will happen,' he added.



The dollar climbed to over a 4-month high of $1.1837 against the Euro Tuesday, but has since eased back to around $1.1865.



Germany's exports increased for the first time in four months in March, while imports continued to drop, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Exports climbed 1.7 percent on month, in contrast to a 3.1 percent fall in February. Shipments were expected to grow 1.8 percent. This was the first increase since November 2017.



Meanwhile, imports slid 0.9 percent after declining 1.4 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast a 1 percent rise.



As a result, the trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 22 billion from EUR 19.4 billion in February.



Germany's industrial production recovered in March, provisional data from Destatis showed Tuesday. Industrial production grew by more-than-expected 1 percent month-on-month in March, reversing a 1.7 percent fall in February. Output was forecast to grow 0.8 percent.



The buck rose to an early high of $1.3483 against the pound sterling Tuesday, but has since retreated to around $1.3545.



UK house prices decreased for the first time in three months in April, data from the Lloyds bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



House prices declined 3.1 percent in April from March, when they rose 1.6 percent, reflecting the volatility in the short term monthly measure. Prices were forecast to fall marginally by 0.2 percent in April. This was the first decrease in three months.



The greenback reached a high of Y109.350 against the Japanese Yen this morning, but has since pulled back to around Y108.890.



The average of household spending in Japan was down 0.7 percent on year in March, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday, coming in at 301,230 yen. That missed forecasts for an increase of 1.1 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent decline in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX