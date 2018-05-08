Marijuana News TodayThe most damaging word in the marijuana industry at the moment is "overvaluation."The marijuana news today is that this continues to be a problem, with some analysts spreading prophecies of doom and bubbles, which is working to prevent a much-needed bounceback in the industry.Having said that, some companies have begun to see their fortunes change as investors grow more comfortable with the discounted share prices.Several analysts have spent the last few days proclaiming that there is a bevy of overvalued marijuana stocks currently on the market. This is precisely the kind of thinking that first set off the correction that the industry has been.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...