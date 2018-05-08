

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. auto safety regulator has again issued warning to owners of certain older pickups made by Ford to stop driving those vehicles until dangerous air bags that can explode in a crash are replaced.



The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in a statement said it is deeply concerned that certain higher-risk MY 2006 Ford Rangers and Mazda B-Series trucks with defective Takata airbags are not being repaired fast enough.



'These vehicles are under a 'do not drive' warning and the air bags must be replaced immediately,' the regulator said.



This is the second public plea that NHTSA has issued to owners.



'NHTSA's number one priority is making sure that everyone is safe on our roads. I cannot stress strongly enough the urgency of this recall - these airbags are dangerous,' said NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King. 'Every vehicle must be accounted for now.'



According to the manufacturers, 49.2 percent of the 33,320 impacted MY 2006 Ford Rangers have been mitigated, and 58 percent of the 2,205 impacted Mazda B-Series trucks have been mitigated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX