

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday as President Donald Trump announced the US would formally withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal.



'It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement,' Trump said. 'The Iran deal is defective at its core. If we do nothing we know exactly what will happen.'



Trump will initiate 'the highest level' of new sanctions.



'The so-called Iran deal was supposed to protect the United States and our allies from the lunacy of an Iranian nuclear bomb, a weapon that will only endanger the survival of the Iranian regime,' the President said. 'In fact, the deal allowed Iran to continue enriching uranium and over time reach the brink of a nuclear breakout.'



Oil trimmed some of its early losses after the 2 pm ET annoucement, but was still lower for the day.



WTI light sweet oil was down $1.51 at $69.22 a barrel.



