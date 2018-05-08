Avalon Life Staging 8-day Blockchain Cruise in the Caribbean

SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / As cryptocurrency markets are consolidating and developments in blockchain technology are picking up momentum, Avalon Life is staging an 8-day blockchain cruise in the Caribbean Sea to provide the latest insights on industry innovations and applications. Avalon Life is looking forward to welcoming leading blockchain experts from different industry fields at the 3-day conference taking place during the cruise. Developers, blockchain entrepreneurs, marketing experts and early investors will provide attendees with a forum to learn from industry leaders and to expand their industry network. The final conference schedule is going to be published approximately two months prior to the conference. The Oasis of the Seas is one of the world's largest cruise ships.

Avalon Life's "Oasis of the Seas" tour will commence at Port Canaveral, Florida on November 25th. The route of the cruise includes three days at sea as well as three days with shore excursions on Haiti, Jamaica, and Cozumel, Mexico. The Oasis of the Seas is among the world's three largest cruise ships featuring two-story loft suites and luxury suites with balconies overlooking the sea. Amenities aboard include a casino, a zip-line, a miniature golf course, several nightclubs, bars and lounges, a comedy club, a karaoke club, five swimming pools, volleyball and basketball courts and theme parks.

The Oasis of the Seas is a 1,181-foot and 225,282-ton cruise ship equipped with pollution scrubbers to ensure sulfur oxide emissions are almost entirely eliminated. Nitrogen oxide emissions are reduced by 80 percent and CO2 by more than 20 percent. The Oasis of the Seas uses up to 25 percent less power than similar, smaller cruise ships and processes its own waste on board. The vessel has installations in place to reuse its wastewater, no debris is discarded into the sea. Also, the Oasis of the Sea is the first cruise ship with a large tropical park filled with thousands of plants and natural features.

Avalon Life S.A. is a leading active crypto community offering education and innovative solutions in the blockchain technology field. Having launched a referral-marketing model in 2016, the firm was the first to introduce mining packages with the X11 algorithm to the market, and later became one of the most notable mining providers for Dash cryptocurrency. Driven by the rapid evolution of blockchain technology and the determination to meet social responsibility, Avalon Life has established strategic partnerships around the globe and offers a unique range of perspectives for nearly all sectors of the blockchain industry.

