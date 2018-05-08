Astro Aerospace Ltd.: Astro Aerospace Acquires VTOL Industry Leader Passenger Drone

Astro Aerospace continues its journey building the future of flying by becoming the first company to go public with its fully-functional prototype in the Passenger Drone market and welcomes leading drone expert, Paul Beard, as its newest director and advisor

LEWISVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Astro Aerospace (www.flyastro.com) (OTCQB: ASDN), has acquired the assets to VTOL industry leader, Passenger Drone (www.passengerdrone.com). Porsche Consulting states that vertical mobility offers mankind a serious shot at turning the dream of flying into a reality for everyone, and inspection, goods, and passenger services have the potential to become a global market worth $74 billion.

Astro Aerospace's Passenger Drone is a state-of-the-art aerial transport vehicle that is slated to improve urban mobility and enable passengers to arrive at their destination quickly and swiftly. Designed from the ground up for maximum reliability, displaying 360° surround view optimizing the travel experience with wide cabin glass that encase the cockpit for optimal seating comfort.

Along with this acquisition, Astro is pleased to announce the addition of leading drone expert, Paul Beard, CEO of Uavionix (www.uavionix.com), to its board.

"I look forward to working with Astro Aerospace as a board member and advisor, bringing over 30 years of expertise to a seasoned team," says Paul Beard, CEO of Uavionix. "Working alongside Astro's development team, we will elevate the company to a new level that will offer investors and buyers a safe, durable, autonomous, and exciting piece of technology that leads us into the future."

Constructed from carbon fiber, the Drone creates a sleek design and offers structural efficiency. It's fibre-optic technology reduces aircraft weight magnetic interference. Astro's functioning prototype includes its VTOL capabilities and hosts 16 individual rotors to maximize safety performance, and is eco-friendly and emission-free. Touch flight control enables passengers to fly the Drone manually or autonomously.

"We're excited to take Astro's technology to the next level as a public company, giving the opportunity to everyone who has dreamed of flying the ability to experience the thrill in a safe and controlled environment with the Astro Passenger Drone," says CEO of Astro, Bruce Bent.

Astro Aerospace will trade under trade the ticker ASDN in the United States.

Astro Aerospace is the developer of the world's most advanced autonomous, unmanned, and manned flying vehicles. Our mission is to make self flying unmanned and manned vehicles available to anyone, at anytime, from anywhere, and turn this new and exciting aircraft into mainstream way of transportation. Visit www.flyastro.com for more information.

