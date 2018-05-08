

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $45.28 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $5.08 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $35.66 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 91.9% to $56.16 million from $29.27 million last year.



Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $35.66 Mln. vs. $12.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.55 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q1): $56.16 Mln vs. $29.27 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.85 Full year revenue guidance: $184 Mln



