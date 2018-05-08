INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses In Excess of $50,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation ("Macquarie" or "the Company") (NYSE: MIC) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between February 22, 2016 and February 21, 2018, inclusive (the 'Class Period'), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 25, 2018.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Macquarie made materially false and misleading statements during the class period. The suit alleges that Macquarie's International-Matex Tank Terminals' (IMTT) performance faced a significant risk of decline due to industrywide changes throughout the market for heavy residual oils, in particular declining pricing and demand for No. 6 fuel oil. The Company's IMTT relied on demand for storage of No. 6 fuel oil along with other heavy residual oils. In order to repurpose IMTT storage tanks to hold other products, Macquarie would be required to take on sizeable capital expenditures. The lawsuit claims that when these details entered the marketplace, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.,

Sherin Mahdavian, Esq.,

www.schallfirm.com

SOURCE: The Schall Law Firm