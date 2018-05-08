Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 8, 2018) - Further to its press release dated April 27, 2018, Generation Mining Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to list its common shares for trading, and expects to commence trading at market open on Wednesday May 9, 2018 under the stock symbol "GENM".

About Generation Mining Limited

Generation Mining Limited is a base and precious metals exploration and development company with various property interests throughout Canada. Its primary business objective is to explore and further develop the Davidson Molybdenum project in British Columbia and its other mineral properties, and to continue to increase its portfolio of base and precious metal property assets through acquisitions.

For further information please contact:

Jamie Levy

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 567-2440

jlevy@genmining.com

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. These include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.