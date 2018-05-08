SEMAFO Inc.: SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operations of $18.4 Million in First Quarter 2018

MONTREAL, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEMAFO Inc. (TSX:SNF) (OMX:SMF) today reported its financial and operational results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018. All amounts are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

First Quarter 2018 - in Review

· Gold production of 45,500 ounces compared to 55,400 ounces for the same period in 2017

· Gold sales of $62.7 million compared to $66.9 million for the same period in 2017

· Cash flows from operating activities1 of $18.4 million or $0.06 per share2 compared to $23.1 million or $0.07 per share2 for the same period in 2017

· Net loss attributable to equity shareholders of $4.7 million or loss of 0.01 per share compared to net loss of $2.7 million or loss of 0.01 per share for the same period in 2017

· Ranked in Corporate Knights' 2018 Future 40 Responsible Corporate Leaders in Canada

Boungou Mine

As at April 30, 2018:

· Commissioning 57% complete

· Construction of process plant is 100% complete

· Pre-stripping 87% completed with 15.6 million of the projected 18 million tonnes extracted

1 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items. 2 Operating cash flows per share is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A, note 19.

Mana, Burkina Faso Mining Operations

Three-month period

ended March 31,

2018 2017 Variation Operating Data Mining Waste mined (tonnes) 5,205,800 4,638,400 12 % Ore mined (tonnes) 592,300 479,400 24 % Operational stripping ratio 8.8 9.7 (9 %) Capitalized Stripping Activity Waste material - Siou (tonnes) - 3,805,900 (100 %) Waste material - Wona (tonnes) 3,204,200 1,131,300 183 % 3,204,200 4,937,200 (35 %) Total strip ratio 14.2 20.0 (29 %) Processing Ore processed (tonnes) 612,000 636,300 (4 %) Low grade material (tonnes) 39,700 95,500 (58 %) Tonnes processed (tonnes) 651,700 731,800 (11 %) Head grade (g/t) 2.24 2.55 (12 %) Recovery (%) 97 92 5 % Gold ounces produced 45,500 55,400 (18 %) Gold ounces sold 46,900 54,700 (14 %) Statistics (in dollars) Average realized selling price (per ounce) 1,336 1,223 9 % Cash operating cost (per tonne processed)¹ 54 52 4 % Cash operating cost, including stripping (per tonne processed)1 67 63 6 % Total cash cost (per ounce sold)¹ 848 699 21 % All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold)¹ 1,083 892 21 % Depreciation (per ounce sold)² 540 460 17 %

1 Cash operating cost, total cash cost and all-in sustaining cost are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A, note 19. 2 Depreciation per ounce sold is a non-IFRS financial performance measure with no standard definition under IFRS and represents the depreciation expense per ounce sold.

2018 First Quarter Results

As expected, during the first quarter of 2018, the tonnes processed decreased by 11% compared to the same period in 2017 due to the hardness of the ore. The ore mined in the quarter increased by 24% compared to the first quarter of 2017, in accordance with the mine plan. The 12% decrease in head grade reflects the mine plan and the ore mix at the plant. In the first quarter of 2017, a significant portion of ore processed was sourced from the Fofina pit compared to lower grade ore sourced from Wona pit and the stockpile in the same period in 2018. As expected, the gold ounces produced and sold decreased by 18% and 14% respectively, compared to the same period in 2017.

In the first quarter of 2018, the all-in sustaining cost reached $1,083 per ounce sold compared to $892 per ounce sold in the same period in 2017. This is due to a lower head grade and higher cash operating cost per tonne, the latter being mainly caused by negative foreign exchange fluctuations.

The Corporation expects to attain its 2018 production outlook of between 235,000 and 265,000 ounces of gold, and to meet its all-in sustaining cost outlook of between $900 and $940 per ounce.

Boungou Mine

Construction of the Boungou Mine continues to advance on budget, and we are still in line to achieve first gold pour early in the third quarter of 2018. The following achievements have been made:

As at March 31, 2018:

· Development on budget, with $194 million of the $231 million capital expenditure incurred

· Recruitment of key operational management near complete

· Recruitment of mine operator employees is proceeding to schedule

Training began in April for completion in May

· 1,643 personnel including contractors were employed on site, 87% of whom are Burkinabe

· 4.9 million man-hours (485 days) have been worked without lost-time injury

As at April 30, 2018

· Commissioning 57% complete

· Construction of process plant is 100% complete

· Pre-stripping 87% complete with 15.6 million of the projected 18 million tonnes extracted

First ore hauled to the ROM pad at end of March

Since launch of commissioning at the end of February, the crushing circuit equipment and water services have been tested and commissioned. The reclaim and grinding circuits, reagent and oxygen plants are also undergoing testing. Wet commissioning began at the end of March with the Corporation pumping water from the water storage facility to the raw water tanks for the processing plant.

Siou Underground Development

By the end of the first quarter of 2018, the Corporation had made steady progress with regard to Siou underground development and continues to target full production in the first quarter of 2020. To date, the following milestones have been achieved:

· NI 43-101 technical report finalized

· Recruitment of key personnel well advanced

· Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) study initiated

Exploration

Tapoa (Boungou Mine)

One reverse circulation ("RC") drill rig was active at Boungou in the first quarter of 2018. Drilling on Boungou Proximal began late in the quarter with a total of nine holes (1,502 meters) completed. The 10,000-meter program at Boungou Proximal is designed to follow up on the encouraging 2017 results within a five-kilometer radius of the mine. RC drilling continues at Boungou Proximal in the second quarter, and results will be released when available.

Additionally, during the first three months of 2018, the final delineation drilling program was completed on the West Flank Zone. A total of 10,623 meters of drilling was carried out in order to maintain the option of a future underground mining operation. Results are in line with our expectations.

Mana Project

Two drill rigs, one diamond drill ("DD") and one RC rig, were active on the Mana property in the first quarter of 2018.

Mana - Siou

The DD rig completed a total of five holes (1,972 meters) on the Siou Deep South area to better define the limits of underground stope reserves blocks and help refine the planned development. To date, values of 3.61 g/t Au over 33.0 meters (WDC-966), 6.51 g/t Au over 28.9 meters (WDC-967) and 4.98 g/t Au over 24.8 meters (WDC-968) are in line with expectations.

Following completion of the DD program at Siou Deep South in April, the drill moved to the Siou Deep North target with the goal of increasing resources at depth.

Mana Regional

In the first quarter, 93 RC holes (13,955 meters) were completed in the Bara area located 15 kilometers north of the Siou deposit. The program continued testing auger anomalies located along the regional Boni-Siou Shear Zone and commenced follow-up drilling on intersections returned in the fourth quarter of 2017 and early 2018. Drill results continue to confirm auger anomalies, including 3.02 g/t Au over 7 meters and 2.10 g/t Au over 5 meters in hole MRC18-4986. A follow-up hole located 125 meters south returned 2.16 g/t Au across 5 meters. Other RC results include 2.94 g/t Au over 5 meters (MRC18-5012) and 5.25 g/t Au across 4 meters (MRC18-5047). The Bara area is a seven-kilometer long gold anomaly running north-south.

To date, the lateral continuity appears to be challenging. The 15,000-meter RC program will be completed and compiled in the second quarter of 2018 with the goal of keying into more continuous mineralization along strike and at depth.

Yactibo (Nabanga Project)

Nabanga has inferred mineral resources of 590,000 ounces at a grade of 10.0 g/t (1.84 million tonnes at a 5 g/t Au cut-off grade). The objective of the 2018 Nabanga drilling program is to extend the known mineralization along a newly interpreted trend. Drilling commenced late in March, and assays remain pending. The program is expected to be completed in the third quarter.

The new interpretation suggests a shallower plunge of the mineralization that could extend beyond 200 meters. Based on the new interpretation, the Corporation believes that the Nabanga deposit could remain open at depth and along strike. Historic resource interpretation had implied a certain mineral orientation that stopped at around 200 meters of vertical depth.

Kongolokoro (Houndé Greenstone Belt Permits)

In the latter part of the quarter, a RC rig was mobilized on the Dynikongolo permit hosting the Bantou mineralized Zone. At quarter-end, two holes had been completed (204 meters). The 13,000-meter program on the permit has the objective of testing targets along the Bantou Zone and elsewhere on the property.

About SEMAFO

SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The Corporation operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite deposit of Siou, and is targeting production start-up of the Boungou Mine in the third quarter of 2018. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.

Consolidated Results and Mining Operations Financial and Operating Highlights Three-month period

ended March 31,

2018 2017 Variation Gold ounces produced 45,500 55,400 (18% ) Gold ounces sold 46,900 54,700 (14% ) (in thousands of dollars, except amounts per share) Revenues - Gold sales 62,698 66,886 (6% ) Mining operation expenses 36,634 35,565 3% Government royalties 3,144 2,692 17% Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 25,428 25,268 1% Share-based compensation 1,418 1,219 16% Other 4,139 3,927 5% Operating loss (8,065 ) (1,785 ) (352% ) Finance income (641 ) (736 ) (13% ) Finance costs 313 324 (3% ) Foreign exchange gain (428 ) (829 ) 48% Income tax expense (recovery) (2,409 ) 1,840 - Net loss for the period (4,900 ) (2,384 ) (106% ) Net loss attributable to equity shareholders (4,710 ) (2,691 ) (75% ) Basic loss per share (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - Diluted loss per share (0.01 ) (0.01 ) - Adjusted amounts Adjusted operating loss¹ (7,968 ) (1,889 ) (322% ) Adjusted net loss attributable to equity shareholders¹ (6,548 ) (4,374 ) (50% ) Per share¹ (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (100% ) Cash flows Cash flows from operating activities² 18,391 23,147 (21% ) Per share¹ 0.06 0.07 (14% )

1 Adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss attributable to equity shareholders, adjusted basic loss per share and operating cash flows per share are non-IFRS financial performance measures with no standard definition under IFRS. See the "Non-IFRS financial performance measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A, note 19. 2 Cash flows from operating activities exclude changes in non-cash working capital items.

Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)

As at As at March 31, December 31, 2018 2017 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 139,420 198,950 Trade and other receivables 28,884 22,649 Income tax receivable 4,361 3,186 Inventories 66,311 66,409 Other current assets 4,789 4,094 243,765 295,288 Non-current assets Advance receivable 2,784 2,867 Restricted cash 23,422 23,237 Property, plant and equipment 734,708 703,341 Intangible asset 1,345 1,374 Other non-current financial assets 3,309 2,256 765,568 733,075 Total assets 1,009,333 1,028,363 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and accrued liabilities 64,100 72,720 Current portion of long-term debt 15,310 310 Current portion of finance lease 4,786 4,703 Share unit plan liabilities 4,049 6,404 Provisions 3,063 3,069 91,308 87,206 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 100,750 115,247 Finance Lease 17,780 19,008 Share unit plan liabilities 1,640 3,138 Provisions 13,301 12,258 Deferred income tax liabilities 28,704 30,944 162,175 180,595 Total liabilities 253,483 267,801 Equity Equity Shareholders Share capital 623,419 622,294 Contributed surplus 6,836 7,220 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (17,897 ) 2,256 Retained earnings 112,600 97,710 724,958 729,480 Non-controlling interests 30,892 31,082 Total equity 755,850 760,562 Total liabilities and equity 1,009,333 1,028,363

Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss (Expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts - unaudited)

Three-month period ended March 31,

2018 2017 $ $ Revenue - Gold sales 62,698 66,886 Costs of operations Mining operation expenses 39,778 38,257 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 25,428 25,268 General and administrative 3,917 3,542 Corporate social responsibility expenses 222 385 Share-based compensation 1,418 1,219 Operating loss (8,065 ) (1,785 ) Other expenses (income) Finance income (641 ) (736 ) Finance costs 313 324 Foreign exchange gain (428 ) (829 ) Loss before income taxes (7,309 ) (544 ) Income tax expense (recovery) Current 527 1,721 Deferred (2,936 ) 119 (2,409 ) 1,840 Net loss for the period (4,900 ) (2,384 ) Attributable to: Equity shareholders (4,710 ) (2,691 ) Non-controlling interests (190 ) 307 (4,900 ) (2,384 ) Loss per share Basic (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Diluted (0.01 ) (0.01 )

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)

Three-month period

ended March 31,

2018 2017 $ $ Net loss for the period (4,900 ) (2,384 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Item that will be reclassifed to profit or loss Changes in fair value of available-for-sale assets (net tax of nil) n/a 818 Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Changes in fair value of equity investments at FVOCI (net of tax of nil) (553 ) n/a Total comprehensive loss for the period, net of tax (5,453 ) (1,566 ) Attributable to: Equity shareholders (5,263 ) (1,873 ) Non-controlling interests (190 ) 307 (5,453 ) (1,566 )

Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of US dollars - unaudited)