US President Donald Trump has announced he is pulling his country from the so-called Iran nuclear deal. Speaking from the White House, Trump said that, "a constructive deal could easily have been struck at the time. But it wasn't. At the heart of the Iran deal was a giant fiction that a murderous regime desired only a peaceful nuclear energy programme." "We will be instituting the highest level of economic sanction [...] The United States no longer makes empty threats," he added. In response, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...