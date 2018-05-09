The "Mortgage Lending in Poland, 2018-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

"Mortgage lending in Poland 2018-2020 is the latest edition of the regular research paper by the publisher. The report builds on the success of the 2017 issue and provides an updated view of emerging trends on the Polish mortgage lending market.

Similarly to the previous version, the analysis covers a wide range of perspectives including:

Market Size

Competitive Structure

Market Shares and Margins

A mid-term market forecast of mortgage outstanding value through 2020 has also been included.

Research findings have been presented in a structured and logical way in a form of horizontal presentation on 29 slides.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Residential real estate stock prices

Slide 1: New dwellings completed, starts, permits, 2012-2017

Slide 2: New dwellings completed by regions, 2017 Q1-Q3

Slide 3: Residential real estate prices in key cities, 2012-2017 Q3

2. Mortgage lending

Slide 4: Total lending to households by type of loan, 2012-2017

Slide 5: Mortgage loans to households, local vs. foreign currency, 2012-2017

Slide 6: Number of new mortgage loans, average loan size, value of new loans, 2012-2017

Slide 7: Distribution of new mortgage lending by top cities, 2017 Q2

Slide 8: Mortgage lending penetration benchmarks International comparison, 2017 Q3

Slide 9: Mortgage lending in Poland vs. Europe market size vs. growth, 2015 Q3 2017 Q3

Slide 10: New mortgage loans by size and LTV, 2014 Q1 2017 Q3

Slide 11: New mortgage loans by currency, 2012 Q1 2017 Q3

Slide 12: Top players (market share>5%) on the mortgage loans market, 2016 Q3 2017 Q3

Slide 13: The role of financial intermediaries in mortgage loans distribution, 2012-2016

Slide 14: Reference rates: WIBOR3M LIBOR CHF 6M, 2012-2017

Slide 15: Average lending margins evolution PLN loans, 2012-2017

3. Regulatory issues, risk

Slide 16: The evolution of mortgage loan NPLs, 2009 Q1 2017 Q3

Slide 17: Regulatory environment with regards to mortgage loans

Slide 18: CHF/PLN exchange rate, 2005-2017, CHF-denominated loans outstanding

4. Forecast

Slide 19: Mortgage loans outstanding value forecast and GDP penetration, 2018-2020

Companies Mentioned

Bank Pekao

BZ WBK

Getin Noble Bank

ING Bank

mBank

Millennium

PKO Bank Polski

