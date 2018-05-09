The "Mortgage Lending in Poland, 2018-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering
"Mortgage lending in Poland 2018-2020 is the latest edition of the regular research paper by the publisher. The report builds on the success of the 2017 issue and provides an updated view of emerging trends on the Polish mortgage lending market.
Similarly to the previous version, the analysis covers a wide range of perspectives including:
- Market Size
- Competitive Structure
- Market Shares and Margins
A mid-term market forecast of mortgage outstanding value through 2020 has also been included.
Research findings have been presented in a structured and logical way in a form of horizontal presentation on 29 slides.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
1. Residential real estate stock prices
Slide 1: New dwellings completed, starts, permits, 2012-2017
Slide 2: New dwellings completed by regions, 2017 Q1-Q3
Slide 3: Residential real estate prices in key cities, 2012-2017 Q3
2. Mortgage lending
Slide 4: Total lending to households by type of loan, 2012-2017
Slide 5: Mortgage loans to households, local vs. foreign currency, 2012-2017
Slide 6: Number of new mortgage loans, average loan size, value of new loans, 2012-2017
Slide 7: Distribution of new mortgage lending by top cities, 2017 Q2
Slide 8: Mortgage lending penetration benchmarks International comparison, 2017 Q3
Slide 9: Mortgage lending in Poland vs. Europe market size vs. growth, 2015 Q3 2017 Q3
Slide 10: New mortgage loans by size and LTV, 2014 Q1 2017 Q3
Slide 11: New mortgage loans by currency, 2012 Q1 2017 Q3
Slide 12: Top players (market share>5%) on the mortgage loans market, 2016 Q3 2017 Q3
Slide 13: The role of financial intermediaries in mortgage loans distribution, 2012-2016
Slide 14: Reference rates: WIBOR3M LIBOR CHF 6M, 2012-2017
Slide 15: Average lending margins evolution PLN loans, 2012-2017
3. Regulatory issues, risk
Slide 16: The evolution of mortgage loan NPLs, 2009 Q1 2017 Q3
Slide 17: Regulatory environment with regards to mortgage loans
Slide 18: CHF/PLN exchange rate, 2005-2017, CHF-denominated loans outstanding
4. Forecast
Slide 19: Mortgage loans outstanding value forecast and GDP penetration, 2018-2020
Companies Mentioned
- Bank Pekao
- BZ WBK
- Getin Noble Bank
- ING Bank
- mBank
- Millennium
- PKO Bank Polski
