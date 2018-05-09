

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release preliminary March figures for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The leading index is expected to see a score of 105.1, down from 106.0 in February. The coincident is pegged at 116.4, up from 116.1 a month earlier.



Japan also will see March figures for real and labor cash earnings. Real cash earnings are expected to sink 0.4 percent on year after falling 0.5 percent in February. Labor cash earnings are tipped to rise an annual 1.0 percent, slowing from 1.3 percent a month earlier.



New Zealand will provide April numbers for credit card spending. In March, overall spending was up 0.7 percent on month and retail spending climbed 1.0 percent.



