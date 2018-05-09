Contemporary French Lake House Designed As Installation Art Piece To Be Sold At Auction Without Reserve Via Concierge Auctions

LONDON, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Auctions is to sell Casa 26, a unique lakeside home in Thonon-les-Bains, France, designed for European artist, Marc Dentand. Situated on the shore of Lake Geneva, near holiday resort and spa town Evian, the property is both a home and a piece of art, constructed only using larch, black steel and concrete. Originally valued at €5.5 million, the lake house will sell Without Reserve to the highest bidder on 8 June. Bidding will open on 5 June.

Situated just six metres from the water's edge, the property's cathedral-like windows, sliding glass doors and high ceilings make the most of the lake view. Set within a 2,000 square metre plot, the home consists of 720 square metres and incorporates five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a spacious living room, dining room, private study, a 215-square-metre basement, and a 180-square-metre garage. Externally there is a jetty and large terrace shaded by plane trees. The property is constructed only with recyclable materials and has been built to require low energy consumption. The interior design is very much part of the home's identity, with furniture built in to the property, designed to reflect and complement the surrounding landscape.

Thonon-les-Bains is a charming spa town on the southern side of Lake Geneva. With the passenger ferry to Switzerland embarking and disembarking just minutes from Casa 26, the property is ideally positioned for those requiring an easy journey to Lausanne and its many business headquarters and global institutions. Genève Aéroport can be reached in one hour by car, the French city of Lyon in two-and-a-half hours and Italy in one-and-a-half hours.

Charlie Smith, European advisor for Concierge Auctions, comments: "Located close to the globally renowned town of Evian and within easy reach of a number of European business hubs, this is the ideal home for a professional with a passion for the arts. Despite its accessibility, the lake house has a truly tranquil setting and aspect. Benefitting from a position on the shores of Lake Geneva, but without the premium associated with a Swiss postcode, there is excellent value to be found with this sale."

The property is open for preview daily, from 1pm to 4pm, or by appointment. To book an appointment or to register to participate in the sale, visit www.conciergeauctions.com.

