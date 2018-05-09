Kaskela Law LLC: Deadline Alert for Solid Biosciences, Inc. Shareholders in Class Action Lawsuit - SLDB

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Kaskela Law LLC alerts Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) ("Solid Biosciences" or the "Company") investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between January 25, 2018 and March 14, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who purchased Solid Biosciences securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 28, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the investor class.

On or around January 25, 2018, Solid Biosciences completed an initial public offering ("IPO") of its common stock, selling 7,000,000 shares of stock to investors at $16.00 per share.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Solid Biosciences and certain of its executive officers made a series of false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Solid Biosciences' lead drug candidate, SGT-001, had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; and (ii) Solid Biosciences had misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Solid Biosciences' common stock at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses when the truth was revealed.

On March 14, 2018, Solid Biosciences disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had placed a clinical hold on its SGT-001 Phase I/II clinical trial, IGNITE DMD. Following this news, shares of Solid Biosciences' common stock fell $16.99 per share, or over 60%, to close on March 15, 2018 at $9.32.

