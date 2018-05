LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom tumbled 4.2 percent on year in April, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.



That was well shy of expectations for a decline of 0.8 percent following the 1.4 percent increase in March.



Non-food items skidded 4.9 percent in the three months to April and dropped 2.9 percent on year.



Online sales advanced 6.7 percent on year, slowing from 10.3 percent in the previous month.



