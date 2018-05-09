- Box becomes the cloud content management layer of Fujitsu's modern digital workplace -

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), a leader in cloud content management, today announced that Fujitsu has adopted Box as its content collaboration tool on its global communication platform, to strengthen collaboration between internal teams, customers, and vendors. Box has already been rolled out to 80,000 employees in Japan, and is now (since December 2017) being implemented across its entire global workforce.

Fujitsu promotes internal communication by using the latest technology, and it enables its employees to work from anywhere at any time and on any device. Fujitsu has adopted Box to support collaboration among internal teams and customers, as well as for secure content sharing with people outside the company.

Fujitsu's global communication platform uses Microsoft's Office 365 for its group companies' information communication and knowledge sharing. Fujitsu has chosen Box, which integrates with Office 365, for cloud content management in a secure environment that enables enhanced collaboration.

Fujitsu is using Box to:

Provide a secure digital workplace where every employee can work from anywhere, on any device, compliant with international security standards including SSAE 16 Type II, ISO27001/27018, and FedRAMP;

Build a global platform to centralize content and run international projects more efficiently with employees and external users such as customers and suppliers;

Replace email attachments with Box Shared Links to unify information and ensure data security;

Create more effective meetings by, for example, writing minutes in real time in Box Notes, Box's note-taking offering.

Comment from Fujitsu's Executive CIO Masayoshi Matsumoto

We've chosen Box to accelerate collaboration among employees, affiliate organizations, customers, and partners, in a rapidly changing communication and business environment. We are working to fully deploy Box at Fujitsu, and aim to implement it globally for content collaboration both internally and externally.

Comment from President and Managing Director at K.K. Box Japan, Katsunori Furuichi

Fujitsu is a global technology leader and one of the world's largest service providers. By choosing Box, Fujitsu is helping its teams to work smarter and be more productive. We're absolutely thrilled that Fujitsu has chosen Box to power its cloud content management as it builds a truly digital workplace.

Box related events

Fujitsu Forum; May 17-18 2018: https://ts.fujitsu.com/cisi/Event.aspx?ID=fd6a28e5-b27d-444e-8380-0b8b043b9eb3

Box World Tour Tokyo: http://boxworldtour.jp/

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the cloud content management company that empowers enterprises to revolutionize how they work by securely connecting their people, information and applications. Founded in 2005, Box powers more than 82,000 businesses globally, including AstraZeneca, General Electric, P&G, and The GAP. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more about Box, visit http://www.box.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180508006821/en/

Contacts:

Box

Titus Thomson, +44(0)7598029952

titus@box.com