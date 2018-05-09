Lucara Announces Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 9, 2018 /CNW/ - Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") (TSX:LUC)(BOTSWANA:LUC)(NASDAQ OMX Stockholm:LUC) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has declared the second 2018 quarterly dividend of CDN 2.5 cents per share to be payable Thursday, June 21, 2018 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, June 8, 2018.

The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remains at the discretion of the Board of Directors and is subject to the requirements of the Company's dividend policy.

On behalf of the Board,

Eira Thomas

Chief Executive Officer

About Lucara

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.



About Clara

Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp, is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.



The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

This information was publicly communicated on May 8, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

For Further Information: Lucara: Investor Relations, +1 (604) 689-7842, info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations, +46 701-112615, reriksson@rive6.ch; UK: Louise Mason, Citigate Dewe Rogerson, +44 (0) 20 7282 2932, louise.mason@citigatedewerogerson.com