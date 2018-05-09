

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,160-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat as the U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal was largely priced in, although crude oil prices remain under pressure. The European markets were slightly lower and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed - and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financial shares and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the oil stocks.



For the day, the index collected 24.85 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 3,161.50 after trading between 3,134.06 and 3,169.70. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 14.04 points or 0.77 percent to end at 1,836.22.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank spiked 2.02 percent, while Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China both climbed 1.04 percent, Bank of Communications advanced 0.82 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.50 percent, China Life surged 2.62 percent, Ping An Insurance soared 3.09 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.53 percent and PetroChina fell 0.26 percent.



The lead from Wall Street conveys little guidance as stocks saw a negative bias throughout much of Tuesday's trade before ending roughly flat.



The Dow added 2.89 points or 0.01 percent to 24,360.21, while the NASDAQ crept up 1.69 points or 0.02 percent to 7,266.90 and the S&P 500 fell 0.71 points or 0.03 percent to 2,671.92.



The lackluster trade followed President Donald Trump's announcement of his widely expected decision to withdraw from an international agreement to limit Iran's nuclear program.



Trump harshly criticized the nuclear agreement with Iran in remarks from the White House and signed a memorandum re-imposing sanctions on Iran.



The agreement negotiated under former President Barack Obama involved the U.S. and Iran as well as China, France, Russia, the U.K., Germany and the European Union.



Crude oil futures were lower Tuesday following the announcement. Oil trimmed some of its early losses after the announcement, but WTI light sweet oil was still down $1.51 at $69.22 a barrel.



