FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) does not plan to eliminate its U.S. workforce by about 20 percent, according to reports.



Earlier today, Bloomberg was considering a sweeping restructuring in the U.S. that could result in the firm cutting about 20 percent of staff in the region.



The bank was nearing a decision and the final reductions may end up lower, one of the people said, asking not to be identified because the details are confidential.



