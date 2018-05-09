

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc. (VOD.L, VOD) is close to announcing a $23 billion cash deal to buy operations in four European countries from John Malone's Liberty Global (LBTYA) according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



Liberty Global is planning to sell its businesses in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone, the report said.



The roughly 19 billion euros deal would face a possibly lengthy European Union antitrust review, but if completed, would create one of the continent's biggest telecommunications operators, selling the industry's holy grail 'quad-play' package: cable, internet, wireless and landline-phone service on a single bill.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX