

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook (FB) put longtime executive Chris Cox in charge of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger in an effort that will integrate its high-profile acquisitions more deeply into the larger company. Facebook's product and engineering divisions will now be carved up into three main divisions, including one focused on emerging technologies, such as blockchain, the foundation of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, according to reports.



The reports noted that the executive shuffle doesn't affect the responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, the company's No. 2 executive. More than a dozen executives will change roles or take on additional responsibilities through the restructuring, which takes effect immediately.



The reports indicated that the company also is placing two other longtime Facebook executives in key positions at WhatsApp, an encrypted messaging app that Facebook acquired in 2014 for $22 billion, and Instagram, the photo- and video-sharing app that Facebook bought in 2012 for $1 billion and is now a key driver of Facebook's revenue growth.



Chris Daniels, a Facebook executive who joined in 2011, is taking over WhatsApp following Jan Koum's announcement last week that he was stepping down.



Adam Mosseri, who runs the Facebook news feed and joined the company nearly a decade ago, will move to Instagram, where he will run product. John Hegeman, the Facebook executive who helped create the company's ad-auction system, will now oversee the news feed, the reports said.



Facebook also is creating a second major division called 'New Platforms and Infra' to be led by Mike Schroepfer, Facebook's chief technical officer. This group will tackle new technologies and products, including a new blockchain group to be led by David Marcus, who has run the Facebook Messenger chat app since 2014. Within this new division, Facebook is creating a new product team focused on privacy that will be run by Facebook's most senior engineering executive, Jay Parikh, who has been at Facebook since 2009.



The third new unit is called 'Central Product Services' and will be run by longtime growth executive Javier Olivan. Mr. Olivan's group will oversee product and engineering efforts for ads, security and growth.



Facebook announced that Jeff Zients, the CEO of Cranemere, has been appointed to the company's board of directors and audit committee, effective May 31, 2018, immediately following Facebook's annual meeting of stockholders. Following Zients's appointment the board will consist of seven independent, non-employee directors out of nine total directors.



Facebook also announced the changes to the membership of its board committees: in addition to Zients, Kenneth Chenault will join the Audit Committee. Susan Desmond-Hellmann will move from the Audit Committee to the Compensation & Governance Committee, and Marc Andreessen will remain on the Audit Committee but step off the Compensation & Governance Committee.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX