

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Wednesday, tracking the flat cues from Wall Street following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that the U.S. will pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. Exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 98.66 points or 0.44 percent to 22,410.03, after touching a low of 22,401.73 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.4 percent, Sony is losing 0.5 percent and Panasonic is declining almost 2 percent, while Canon is higher by 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Alps Electric is gaining more than 2 percent, Advantest is rising almost 1 percent and Kyocera is adding 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent and Honda is declining more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.01 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.7 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is edging up less than 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose in Asian trading.



Among the market's best performers, Tokai Carbon is gaining more than 10 percent, Showa Denko is rising almost 8 percent and Asahi Group is higher by more than 7 percent.



On the flip side, Yokogawa Electric is losing almost 11 percent, Tokyo Electric Power is down more than 6 percent and Oki Electric Industry is falling almost 6 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release preliminary March figures for its leading and coincident indexes as well as March figures for real and labor cash earnings.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat on Tuesday following President Donald Trump's announcement of his controversial but widely expected decision to withdraw from an international agreement intended to limit Iran's nuclear program. Trading activity on the day was somewhat subdued, as a lack of major U.S. economic data kept some traders on the sidelines.



While the S&P 500 edged down 0.71 points to 2,671.92, the Dow inched up 2.89 points to 24,360.21 and the Nasdaq crept up 1.69 points to 7,266.90.



The major European markets ended modestly lower on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index slipped by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures declined Tuesday, paring earlier losses, as President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would formally withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal. WTI crude fell $1.67 or 2.4 percent to $69.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



