

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Anglo American Plc.'s (AAUKY.PK, AAL.L) Chief Executive Mark Cutifani said that while the company has delivered a material operational turnaround in recent years, the company still believe there is significant further improvement ahead.



In 2018, the company expects a further $800 million of benefit and, by 2022, it is targeting an additional $3 billion - $4 billion annual underlying EBITDA run-rate improvement from production volumes, productivity improvements and cost reductions.



At the Annual General Meeting, Mark Cutifani said the company is disappointed with one critical aspect of business - that of safety. The safety record in 2017 is extremely disappointing. The company lost nine of people in fatal accidents, all in South Africa. The company will ensure that control strategies for the top five fatal risks are in place by the end of the year - at every operation. And the company will maintain momentum on its existing safety strategy in parallel with this work.



