

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Wednesday following the flat lead overnight from Wall Street after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would formally withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal. Meanwhile, crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent in Asian trades after falling overnight.



The Australian market is rising despite the flat cues from Wall Street and a fall in shares of Commonwealth Bank. Mining and energy stocks are advancing.



In late-morning trades, the S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 15.20 points or 0.25 percent to 6,107.10, off a high of 6,109.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is advancing 20.40 points or 0.33 percent to 6,203.60.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking up 0.2 percent and Westpac is adding 0.4 percent, while National Australia Bank is declining 0.5 percent.



Commonwealth Bank reported a third-quarter cash profit of A$2.35 billion, lower than in previous years. CBA also said it has agreed to pay A$25 million to settle legal action brought against the bank by the corporate regulator ASIC over bank bill swap rates. The bank's shares are losing more than 3 percent.



The major miners are higher. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are adding almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is up 0.4 percent.



Among gold miners, Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are advancing almost 2 percent each.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is higher by 0.6 percent, Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Santos is rising more than 2 percent after crude oil prices rose in Asian trading following news that the U.S. will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.



Incitec Pivot reported a 95 percent fall in first-half profit following a gas related writedown at its explosives services business. The fertilizer and explosives maker's shares are falling more than 5 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. The local unit was trading at US$0.7444, down from US$0.7510 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is declining, tracking the flat cues from Wall Street. Exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 98.66 points or 0.44 percent to 22,410.03, after touching a low of 22,401.73 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.4 percent, Sony is losing 0.5 percent and Panasonic is declining almost 2 percent, while Canon is higher by 0.3 percent.



In the tech space, Alps Electric is gaining more than 2 percent, Advantest is rising almost 1 percent and Kyocera is adding 0.3 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is lower by 0.5 percent and Honda is declining more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up 0.01 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.7 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is advancing almost 2 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is edging up less than 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose in Asian trading.



Among the market's best performers, Tokai Carbon is gaining more than 10 percent, Showa Denko is rising almost 8 percent and Asahi Group is higher by more than 7 percent.



On the flip side, Yokogawa Electric is losing almost 11 percent, Tokyo Electric Power is down more than 6 percent and Oki Electric Industry is falling almost 6 percent.



In economic news, Japan will release preliminary March figures for its leading and coincident indexes as well as March figures for real and labor cash earnings.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia and Hong Kong are also lower, while New Zealand and Taiwan are modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed roughly flat on Tuesday following President Donald Trump's announcement of his controversial but widely expected decision to withdraw from an international agreement intended to limit Iran's nuclear program. Trading activity on the day was somewhat subdued, as a lack of major U.S. economic data kept some traders on the sidelines.



While the S&P 500 edged down 0.71 points to 2,671.92, the Dow inched up 2.89 points to 24,360.21 and the Nasdaq crept up 1.69 points to 7,266.90.



The major European markets ended modestly lower on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index closed just below the unchanged line, the French CAC 40 Index slipped by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent.



Crude oil futures declined Tuesday, paring earlier losses, as President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would formally withdraw from Iran's nuclear deal. WTI crude fell $1.67 or 2.4 percent to $69.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



