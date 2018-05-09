East River Partners LLC: Jody Kriss Launches His Latest Boutique Condo Project in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2018 / Award-winning historical preservationists, Jody Kriss and his residential real estate development firm, East River Partners LLC are preparing the launch of their latest condo project located in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. While Kriss is known best for the complex redevelopment of historic buildings, his next project located at 873 Pacific Street was built from the ground up has a modern design that respects the surrounding historic context of Pacific Street.

The design of the project began by looking directly across the street at the historic St Joseph's Church. The Church was constructed using a distinctly textured beige brick that architect Kriss carried over to 873 Pacific by sourcing a random-length, handmade beige brick from California. The choice of masonry gives the building a sense of belonging in its place while the design of the facade gives the passerby a hint about the distinctly modern design inside. High ceilings, casement windows, and clean lines result in rooms that evoke the feeling of open spaces, which is reinforced by the oak flooring and natural colors. Cooking enthusiasts will never want to leave their kitchens: locally-sourced Danby marble countertops, custom-manufactured German wood soft-close cabinetry, and state-of-the-art appliances are just some of the conveniences they can expect.

Aside from the project's interior spaces, the outdoor spaces are a focus - every home has a private outdoor space. The project features two garden duplex homes that each have 1,000 square feet of private gardens and the two Penthouse units have enormous private rooftop terraces.

The diversity of Brooklyn's Prospect Heights is hard to find elsewhere in New York City. The rich heritage of the neighborhood blends harmoniously with the pace and conveniences of modern life. Around the corner, Vanderbilt Avenue is the main retail strip with tons of restaurants and shops. This stretch of Pacific street enjoys having a dead-end on the corner of Vanderbilt Street so that there's no through traffic on the block. Demand for their charming brownstones is enormous, which explains why East River Partners have concentrated their development efforts on these areas. Brooklyn is becoming the destination of choice for many buyers and those looking for properties in certain parts of the borough have to go above the asking price to clinch the deal. As NYC brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate puts it, "Brooklyn has become the new Manhattan."

Having graduated The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1996, Jody Kriss began his career twenty years ago working for Athena Group as an analyst and project manager. Throughout his career, he has executed projects large and small, modern and historical ranging from a landmark building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan to the development of a 47-floor hotel in Soho. A new professional charter began in 2010 when Jody Kriss teamed up with Joseph Cohen to start East River Partners LLC. He has concentrated on ten residential condominium projects in Brooklyn and Manhattan, their total value exceeding $250 million. The company has successfully delivered eight of those projects and work is underway on the other two.

