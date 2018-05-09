"Qingdao, a City of Brands" Global Market Promotion

An Opportunity for Global Investors in the "Made in China" Program

QINGDAO, China, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Qingdao, known as a "City of Brands", is the 7th busiest port in the world in terms of cargo volume. It is a city leading the way with investments in China, and one of the first model cities for China-US and China-UK economic and trade cooperation at local levels. In order to boost industrial transformation and upgrading, and to improve foreign trade and quality, Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Commerce held three global market promotion activities for Qingdao's key enterprises and products entitled "Qingdao, a City of Brands" during the 123rd China Import and Export Commodities Fair (Canton Fair), which attracted nearly 1,000 buyers from over 20 countries around the world.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the reform and opening-up in China. During the period covering the 13th Five-Year Plan, Qingdao is expected to import US$100 billion worth of commodities, attract foreign investments amounting to US$30 billion, and invest US$20 billion overseas. With the total number of cross-border tourists expected to hit 5 million. As one of the first coastal cities in China to open to the outside world, Qingdao will continue expanding opportunities to more foreign investors. The global market promotion entitled "Qingdao, a City of Brands" will boost the brand images of the enterprises, draw more orders and open new horizons so that they can further sharpen their competitive edge and seize market opportunities in a new round of foreign trade upgrading and development.

From a historic perspective, industrial upgrading based on innovations will be a future trend for trade development in China, and top Chinese brands will play a significant role in promoting "Made in China" brands, exhibiting China's confidence in the international market, and leading global industrial development.

