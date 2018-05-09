Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, May 9, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu today announced that it is expanding its Fujitsu Security Solution Global Managed Security Service, which provides centralized lifecycle support, from cyberattack prediction to system restoration. The company is strengthening endpoint(1) and cloud security, and will provide analyses of threat information from the dark web(2).Fujitsu is offering in Japan from May "Fujitsu Security Solution Cybereason EDR Service," which offers a total package of deployment, operations, and maintenance for Cybereason EDR(3), software that can detect cyberattacks by unknown sources on endpoints using machine learning.In the cloud domain, Fujitsu will offer a service to customers that use Microsoft 365 E5(4) whereby the company operates on their behalf accompanying integrated security services(5) that defend from, detect, and respond to cyberattacks, and Fujitsu will also offer a service that provides customers individualized reports detailing dark web and deep web(6) threats. Both services are planned to be steadily rolled out in Japan from August 2018.In addition to these three services, Fujitsu is offering in Japan from May "Fujitsu Security Solution Global Managed Security Service Express," which expedites deployment by offering a package of only the required parts of the existing Global Managed Security Service.Going forward, Fujitsu will support the business continuity of customers by continually enhancing its Global Managed Security Service using cutting-edge security technology, contributing to the creation of a comfortable and secure networked society.These new services will be exhibited at Fujitsu Forum 2018, which will be held May 17-18 at Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo.BackgroundIn recent years, changes to the ways people work and the rise of cloud utilization have altered the ways ICT is used. It is also becoming difficult to deal with the entire range of increasingly diverse and sophisticated cyberattacks with just existing countermeasures, such as anti-virus products and firewalls. Under the Cybersecurity Management Guidelines 2.0, revised by the Ministry of the Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Information-technology Promotion Agency, Japan (IPA) in November 2017, companies are asked not only to defend against cyberattacks, but to embrace wide-ranging countermeasures, from attack detection to recovery.In light of this situation, Fujitsu is expanding its Global Managed Security Service, providing from May operations and maintenance for Cybereason EDR, which can detect previously unknown malware attacks in endpoints, and is also enhancing its security countermeasures, by rolling out a managed operations service for the integrated security services that accompany the cloud service Microsoft 365 E5 and a service that provides individualized reports to customers on threat information from the dark web.About the Enhancements1. An all-around service that performs deployment to operations of Cybereason EDRSecurity countermeasures for endpoints, such as PCs, have mainly consisted of using antivirus products that block intrusion by existing malware, but in recent years, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of attacks by unknown malware that could not be blocked by these products, so post-intrusion malware countermeasures have become indispensable. Starting in May 2018, Fujitsu will offer a service using Cybereason Japan Corp.'s Cybereason EDR, which can detect cyberattacks that could not be blocked by antivirus products, in which Fujitsu's security engineers will comprehensively perform tasks like monitoring and operations. Because Cybereason EDR uses machine learning to recognize patterns of activity in a device that has been attacked, and analyzes movements unique to attackers, it can even detect attacks by unknown malware. With this service, Fujitsu's security engineers will analyze alerts detected by Cybereason EDR, identify infected devices, stop inappropriate processes, and suggest recommended countermeasures, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. This will reduce the burden of security operations for customers in endpoints such as PCs.2. Enable use of safe and secure Microsoft 365 E5 environmentMicrosoft 365 E5, an integrated solution from Microsoft Corporation combining Office 365, Windows 10, and Enterprise Mobility + Security, offers cybersecurity countermeasure functions in a uniform manner across multiple services, namely, ID, e-mail, SaaS and endpoint. Running operations for those services not only requires high security skills, it also requires a 24-hour-per-day, 365-day-per-year monitoring system and rapid responses to intrusions such as malware. Fujitsu has accumulated a broad range of experience by developing proprietary tools to detect warning signs of an attack in Active Directory, which is an important component in managing user information in Microsoft products, and used those tools in countermeasures for targeted cyberattacks. Building on this experience, Fujitsu will steadily roll out from September of 2018 a service in which its security engineers will handle everything from the operation of the integrated security services included in Microsoft 365 E5, to 24/7/365 monitoring of customer environments, to the response after a cyberattack is detected.3. Collaboration with IntSights for technology capable of collecting dark web threat informationIn order to be prepared for advanced cyberattacks, it is important to plan countermeasures in advance with an understanding of the attacker's motives, goals, characteristics, and methods, but the judgment of a security expert with specialized knowledge is indispensable in extracting information relating to one's own company from voluminous and wide-ranging attacker information. Fujitsu has agreed to collaborate with IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd., which offers a service that can collect threat information from the places that attackers use to share information, such as the dark web, which are difficult for ordinary people to access. Scheduled for August 2018, Fujitsu is set to offer a service to extract and analyze threat information for specific customers from the massive amounts of information flowing through the dark web and deep web.4. Global Managed Security Service Express, cuts time for deployment to one thirdBased on the insights and experience gained from providing the Global Managed Security Service to customers across a variety of industries, handling monitoring and operations, Fujitsu is now launching Global Managed Security Service Express, which can reduce deployment time from the previous three months to just one month by systematizing and offering only the most essential services in the Global Managed Security Service, such as 24-hour-per-day, 365-day-per-year real-time log monitoring.Sales Target300 billion yen in annual sales of security-related products and services globally in fiscal 2019.EndorsementsComment by Lior Div, CEO, Cybereason Inc. and Director, Cybereason Japan Corp.Cybereason Inc. warmly welcomes the launch of Fujitsu's Global Managed Security Service using Cybereason EDR. As threats become more advanced and sophisticated, day by day, and as it is becoming impossible to block 100% of security threats, the question of how to implement countermeasures and operations that prioritize defense, assuming an intrusion will occur, has become an important element of business continuity. By combining the Global Managed Security Service offered by Fujitsu with Cybereason's technology, based on a machine learning engine (AI) and experience developed in Israel's military intelligence corps (Unit 8200), I firmly believe that customers will be able to detect and visualize the signs of a cyberattack in real time, gaining an environment that can prevent advanced cyberattacks, including targeted attacks. Going forward, Cybereason Inc. will work with Fujitsu to provide optimal cybersecurity for customer environments, first in Japan, as well as APAC and EMEA, with an eye toward expansion around the globe.Comment by Yoshinami Takahashi, Managing Executive Officer, Microsoft JapanMicrosoft Japan sincerely welcomes the enhancements to Fujitsu's Global Managed Security Service utilizing Microsoft 365 E5. To help customers realize their future business growth strategies by digital transformation, Microsoft and Fujitsu are partnering tightly in key initiatives including work-style transformation, AI, and cyber security. By combining Fujitsu's Global Managed Security Services, the Intelligent Security Graph and Microsoft 365 E5, customers will be able to effectively eliminate the risk of targeted cyberattacks in real time and realize the safe and secure customer experiences for the cloud services. The Intelligent Security Graph is the big data from over one billion Windows devices, 450 billion user authentications per month and 400 billion email messages per month. Microsoft 365 E5 is powered by AI services for comprehensive cyber security protection, detection to response. Moving forward, Microsoft Japan and Fujitsu will continue to collaborate to support the digital transformation of customers.Comment by Guy Nizan, CEO, IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd.Tailored threat intelligence, including 'indicators of attack' and adversary motive and means, analyzed alongside internal IOCs, community, and open source threat feeds, provides customers a highly customized and comprehensive picture of the risks threatening their business and brand. This actionable intelligence in the hands of Fujitsu's expert security services team as part of their leading Cyber MSSP Platform will deliver customers a new level of proactive defense that renders targeted attacks dead-on-arrival. We are extremely proud to have had our MSSP offering chosen by Fujitsu to deliver their customers such an innovative solution.(1) Endpoint A computer or information device connected to a communications line or networking device(2) Dark web Websites that can only be accessed from specialized web browsers, used for applications such as collecting information and sharing tools.(3) Cybereason EDR The Japanese distributor for this product is SoftBank Corp.(4) Microsoft 365 E5 A package product containing three services: Office 365, an integrated information sharing cloud service that aggregates such functions as email, Office, scheduling, and online meetings, Windows 10, the latest OS, and Enterprise Mobility + Security, a cloud-based solution that provides both security countermeasures and productivity improvements.(5) Integrated security services Refers to three services: Office365 Advanced Threat Protection, Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection, and Azure Advanced Threat Protection.(6) Deep web Websites that are difficult to access, used for applications such as collecting information and sharing tools.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. * Please see this press release, with images, at:http://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/