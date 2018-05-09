

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings in Japan increased for the eighth straight month in March, and at a faster-than-expected pace, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Wednesday.



Gross earnings climbed 2.1 percent year-over-year in March, faster than the revised 1.0 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent increase for the month.



Contractual gross earnings rose 1.3 percent, while special cash earnings surged by 12.8 percent.



At the same time, real cash earnings increased 0.8 percent in March, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in February.



