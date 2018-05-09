Crown Bioscience Inc.: CrownBio Demonstrates Advantages of Innovative Translational Oncology Platform in Scientific Posters at AACR 2018 Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Bioscience (http://www.crownbio.com/), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Bioscience International (TWSE:6554) and a global drug discovery and development services company providing translational platforms to advance oncology, inflammation, cardiovascular and metabolic disease research, publishes scientific posters with dynamic audio narration. More than a dozen posters were presented at the recent American Association of Cancer Research's (AACR) 2018 meeting and are now available to watch and download, https://www.crownbio.com/posters/ (https://www.crownbio.com/posters/)

These scientific posters describe innovations in CrownBio's Internal R&D focusing on preclinical oncology research. The most compelling work is now available on-demand and narrated by CrownBio scientists. The library of poster presentations includes details on the development and application of several innovative humanized models, a new largescale ex vivo PDX drug screening service and a novel IDO1 inhibition assay platform. Collectively, the data demonstrate CrownBio's unique capacity to enhance knowledge, guide development decisions and advance immunotherapy programs.

"CrownBio is providing unfettered access to CrownBio's innovative research with scientific colleagues worldwide," said Dr. Henry Li, CrownBio's Vice President of Translational Oncology. "We are committed to sharing with scientists globally the cutting-edge tools that are available to accelerate, inform and enlighten contemporary evaluation of cancer therapies and immunotherapies."

"Crown Bioscience is committed to making valuable contributions to the scientific community," said Dr. Jean Pierre Wery, Crown Bioscience's Chief Executive Officer. "By providing these posters, narrated by the experts behind the science, we hope to deliver insights researchers can use to advance their preclinical drug development programs."

The library of narrated posters can be found on Crown Bioscience's website, https://www.crownbio.com/posters/

