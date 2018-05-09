LINK Mobility Group ASA: Financial report first quarter 2018

OSLO, Norway, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LINK Mobility Group ASA (LINK) confirms its strategy and reports solid revenue growth and increased profitability in a traditionally slow quarter. The strong figures are the result of high organic growth, successful acquisitions and a scalable business model which increases profitability. LINK has closed several transactions, entering the Swiss, Austrian and Italian markets. LINK has also signed term sheets in 2018 regarding the acquisition of Terracom Group with operations in Bulgaria, Romania and Macedonia, the Hungarian entity SeeMe and two entities with operations in France and in the UK. LINK has become Europe's leading and fastest growing company within the industry.

The strong organic revenue growth in the quarter, confirms the underlying trend of solid growth in the market for mobile messaging and mobile solutions delivered by LINK. LINK achieved an operating revenue of NOK 467 million in the quarter, up 104 percent compared with corresponding period last year.

The adjusted EBITDA is reported at NOK 51 million, an increase of NOK 34 million versus same quarter last year. The adjusted EBITDA margin is reported at 10.9 percent, an increase of 3.6 percentage points compared to the same quarter last year mainly due to scale advantages. LINK has a scalable business model whereby OPEX does not increase in relativity to revenue and gross margin.

The financial position is good, with a cash position of NOK 247 million. LINK has no plans to raise new equity except for future acquisitions settled partly in LINK shares.

"Another strong quarterly performance from LINK during a traditionally low season for our mobile messaging and solutions services. We have more than doubled the revenues from a year ago and we have strongly improved the profitability at the same time. It is also satisfying to see that we have a long list of new customers on their way in, and happy to state that we signed 658 new contracts during the quarter, taking the total number of LINK customers to 17 000. This quarter really cemented LINK's stellar growth profile in a market that is growing." Says Arild Hustad, CEO of LINK.

