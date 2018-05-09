

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch industrial production growth eased for the second straight month in March to the weakest level in eight months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



The average daily output of Dutch manufacturing industry climbed 3.5 percent year-over-year in March, slightly slower than the 3.8 percent increase in February. The measure has been rising since October 2015.



Moreover, this was the weakest rate of increase since July 2017, when production had risen 2.8 percent.



Production in the pharmaceutical industry grew the most by 16.6 percent annually in March, followed by machinery industry with 12.1 percent surge.



On a monthly basis, industrial production edged down a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 0.1 percent in March.



