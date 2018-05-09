Regulatory News:

Celyad (Paris:CYAD) (Brussels:CYAD) (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CART-cell therapies, today announced that the company will present recent advances in Celyad's pipeline at the American Society of Gene Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting being held May 16-19, 2018, in Chicago.

Poster presentations will highlight the recent developments of Celyad's pipeline in autologous and allogeneic platforms to address cancers. The oral presentation will give updated data of the ongoing THINK Phase 1 trial with the case report of a CYAD-01 associated complete response in one relapsed/refractory AML patient, including observations concerning the modulation of systemic chemokines during the course of treatment.

David Gilham, VP of Research and Development at Celyad, commented: Our presentations at the 2018 meeting of the ASGCT will share our increasing knowledge around our lead NKG2D CAR T cell candidate along with discussing our pipeline including the B7H6 CAR T program and our allogeneic platform. These presentations are the culmination of an intensive level of activity within our R&D group. We anticipate that this will lead to a series of assets that will enter clinical stage testing during 2019.'

Presentation Details:

Title Early Signs of Clinical Activity in AML Patients Receiving NKG2D CAR-T Cell

Therapy in the Absence of Pre-Conditioning Chemotherapy: An Alternative

Strategy to CAR-T Cell Therapy Link Number 967 Category Cancer-Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines Session 412 Advancements in T Cell-Based Therapies Session Date Time Saturday, May 19, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Location Continental Ballroom ABC

Posters Details:

Poster Title Functional screening of a B7H6 specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) Link Poster Number 123 Category Cancer Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines I Session Exhibit Hall Welcome Reception Poster Session I Session Date Time Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 5:30 PM CDT Location Stevens Salon C, D

Poster Title Overcoming target-driven fratricide for CAR-T cell therapy Link Poster Number 119 Category Cancer-Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines Session Exhibit Hall Welcome Reception Poster Session I Session Date Time Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 5:30 PM CDT Location Stevens Salon C, D

Poster Title Expression of a TIM8 peptide reduces alloreactivity of T cells facilitating an

allogeneic NKG2D Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell therapy approach Link Poster Number 457 Category Cell Therapies Session Exhibit Hall Networking Reception Poster Session II Session Date Time Thursday, May 17, 2018, 5:15 PM CDT Location Stevens Salon C, D

About Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies. Celyad utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad's CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a single dose escalation Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad's ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.

About the THINK Trial

THINK (THerapeutic Immunotherapy with NKG2D) is a multinational (EU/US) open-label Phase I study to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). The trial test three dose levels: up to 3x108, 1x109, and 3x109 CYAD-01 cells per injection. At each dose-level, the patients will receive three successive adminitrations of CYAD-01 cells, two weeks apart. The dose-escalation part of the study will enroll up to 24 patients while the extension phase would enroll up to 86 additional patients.

Forward-looking statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the potential safety, activity, efficacy and feasibility of CYAD-01 cell therapy and other product candidates, including current and planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, including data readouts related thereto, and regulatory filings for Celyad's product candidates; and the clinical and commercial potential of these product candidates and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are further qualified by important factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including risks associated with conducting clinical trials; the risk that safety, bioactivity, feasibility and/or efficacy demonstrated in earlier clinical trials or preclinical studies may not be replicated in subsequent trials or studies; risks associated with the timely submission and approval of anticipated regulatory filings; the successful initiation and completion of clinical trials, including its clinical trials for CYAD-01; risks associated with the successful manufacture of drug product for its clinical trials; risks associated with the satisfaction of regulatory and other requirements; risks associated with the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property, Celyad's ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; risks associated with competition from others developing products for similar uses; risks associated with Celyad's ability to manage operating expenses; and risks associated with Celyad's ability to obtain additional funding to support its business activities and establish and maintain strategic business alliances and business initiatives. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 6, 2018 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Celyad expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

