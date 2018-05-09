IMCD N.V.: IMCD reports 17% EBITA growth in the first three months of 2018

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (9 May 2018) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces its first three months 2018 results.





Highlights

· Gross profit growth of 21% to EUR 128.3 million (+27% on a constant currency basis)

· Operating EBITA increase of 17% to EUR 49.9 million (+23% on a constant currency basis)

· Net result before amortisation and non-recurring items increase of 19% to EUR 35.1 million (+25% on a constant currency basis)

· Cash earnings per share increased by 20% to EUR 0.67



Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "We are very pleased with IMCD's results this first quarter. All regions contributed with double digit growth of operating result (forex adjusted). Organic growth was strong, in particular in EMEA and the Americas. We are also pleased with the performance of the businesses that we acquired in 2017 (of which LV Lomas was the most significant) and we make good progress with their integration. We continue to be optimistic that 2018 will be another year of growth."



Please find attached the full press release.

PRESS RELEASE_IMCD first three months 2018 results (http://hugin.info/164110/R/2191325/848314.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: IMCD N.V. via Globenewswire

