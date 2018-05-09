Curetis / Curetis to Hold Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 21, 2018 . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Curetis to Hold Annual General Shareholders' Meeting on June 21, 2018

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Holzgerlingen, Germany and San Diego, CA, USA, May 9, 2018, 07:00 am CEST /01:00 am EDT - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic solutions, today published the invitation to its Annual General Shareholders' Meeting ("AGM") 2018.

Curetis will hold its AGM on June 21, 2018, at Steigenberger Hotel, Stationsplein Zuid - West 951, 1117 CE Schiphol - Oost/Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The meeting is scheduled to commence at 01:00 pm CEST; local registration starts at 12:30 pm CEST.

In addition, Curetis will be offering electronic pre-voting from Saturday, May 25, 2018, at 08:00 am CEST to June 14, 2018, at 05:30 pm CEST at www.abnamro.com/evoting (http://www.abnamro.com/evoting).

A copy of the convening notice for the AGM, including a description of the formalities to participate in the AGM, is available at http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/share-information/annual-general-meeting.html (http://www.curetis.com/en/investors/share-information/annual-general-meeting.html).

Primary resolutions on the agenda of the AGM relate to the implementation of the new Dutch Corporate Governance Code within the Company and the nominations and proposals for re-appointment of Curetis N.V. Managing Directors Oliver Schacht, Ph.D. and Dr. Achim Plum for another three-year term, respectively, as well as the nomination and proposal for appointment of Christopher Bernard, President & CEO of the Company's U.S. subsidiary Curetis USA Inc. as new Managing Director of Curetis N.V. for a term of three years. Moreover, resolutions on the agenda address the re-election of the Supervisory Board members Dr. Rudy Dekeyser for another one-year term and Dr. Werner Schaefer for another two-year term. Additional items on the agenda include the designation of the Management Board as the company body authorized to issue new shares or grant rights to subscribe for shares in relation to strategic capital raising(s) and to limit or exclude pre-emption rights on these shares.

###

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to address the global challenge of diagnosing severe infectious diseases and identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications. Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, and thereby facilitates improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship and health economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what Curetis believes to be the world's most comprehensive database on the genetics of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) andwww.ares-genetics.com (http://www.ares-genetics.com).

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements. Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact details

Curetis

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.com (mailto:pr@curetis.com) or ir@curetis.com (mailto:ir@curetis.com)

www.curetis.com (http://www.curetis.com) - www.unyvero.com (http://www.unyvero.com)

International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

U.S. Media & Investor Inquiries

The Ruth Group

Lee Roth

lroth@theruthgroup.com

Tel. +1 646 536 7012

20180509_Curetis_PR_AGM Invite_EN (http://hugin.info/171382/R/2191432/848385.pdf)

