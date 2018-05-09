Der größte asiatische Autohersteller Toyota blickt optimistisch auf das laufende Jahr und kauft für Milliarden eigene Aktien zurück. Der VW-Konkurrent rechnet im Geschäftsjahr 2018/19 (31. März) mit einem operativen Gewinn von 2,3 Billionen Yen (18 Mrd Euro). Das ist etwas mehr, als Analysten bislang auf dem Zettel hatten. Das Unternehmen kündigte zudem den Rückkauf eigener Aktien für 300 Milliarden Yen an. An der Börse kamen die Nachrichten gut an. Das Toyota-Papier zog nach der Bekanntgabe des Gewinnziels und des Aktienrückkaufs deutlich an./zb/tav/fba

ISIN JP3633400001

AXC0068 2018-05-09/07:11