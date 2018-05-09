

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK), a German telecommunication service provider, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter profit per share declined to 0.48 euro, down 20 percent from 0.60 euro last year.



The latest accounting was in accordance with IFRS 15, while previous accounting was in accordance with IAS 18.



From a pro forma perspective, with the inclusion of Drillisch from the previous year, profit per share grew 2.1 percent.



The consolidated earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT rose 22.5% to 127.0 million euros from from 103.6 million euros last year. Pro forma EBIT rose 2.3%.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA grew 55.1% to 165.5 million euros, while pro forma growth was 16.7%.



The EBITDA of Q1 2018 includes 5.0 million euros in one-off expenditures from ongoing integration projects.



Revenues climbed 44.9% to 904.3 million euros from 624.2 million euros last year. Pro forma revenues grew 16.4%.



Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2018 forecast.



Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 Drillisch, said, 'Our most important performance indicators developed well in Q1 2018. We can confirm our forecast for the year 2018 as a whole. We continue to expect about 1.2 million new customer contracts, revenues of about EUR3.7 billion and an EBITDA of about EUR750 million.'



