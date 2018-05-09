

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income were up 25.7% at constant exchange rates to 407 million euros.



Underlying operating margin expanded to 4.0% from 3.8% in the same period last year, primarily driven by synergies. Net consumer online sales grew 23% across the group, maintaining momentum to realize nearly 5 billion euros in online consumer sales by 2020.



First-quarter sales rose 2.5% at constant exchange rates to 14.9 billion euros, supported by a solid performance in our brick-and-mortar stores and ongoing strong growth of online businesses.



The company said it remains firmly on track to realize 750 million euros of gross synergies by 2019, of which 250 million euros are to be reinvested in brands.



Dick Boer, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said, 'Free cash flow was €441 million, putting us on track to deliver on our target of around €1.9 billion, allowing us to keep investing in our omni-channel offering to provide customers with a convenient shopping experience and competitive prices.



Separately, Ahold Delhaize said that it has agreed to extend its option agreement with Stichting Continuïteit Ahold Delhaize or SCAD while making additional commitments to shareholders.



The option agreement between Ahold Delhaize and SCAD was set to expire on December 15, 2018 and can be extended by mutual consent of the contracting parties.



Ahold Delhaize decided to extend the current agreement for 15 years, effective December 15, 2018.



