DJ TUI AG: Half year financial report 2018

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Half year financial report 2018 09-May-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. H1 2018 TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q2 Q2 2017 Var. H1 H1 2017 Var. Var. % 2018 restated % 2018 restated % at constant currency Turnover 3,264 3,071.8 + 6.3 6,813. 6,353.8 + 7.2 + 8.5 .1 5 Underlying EBITA1 Hotels & 84.8 73.6 + 179.2 122.8 + + 48.2 Resorts 15.2 45.9 Cruises 54.9 46.9 + 92.4 75.0 + + 24.0 17.1 23.2 Destination - 9.1 - 2.5 - - 9.3 0.3 n. a. - Experiences 264.0 Holiday 130.6 118.0 + 262.3 198.1 + + 35.0 Experiences 10.7 32.4 Northern - - 108.7 + - - 138.0 + + 11.8 Region 89.4 17.8 120.5 12.7 Central - - 91.3 + 2.1 - - 143.7 - 1.5 - 1.6 Region 89.4 145.8 Western - - 54.5 - 9.5 - - 102.2 - 3.3 - 3.3 Region 59.7 105.6 Sales & - - 254.5 + 6.3 - - 383.9 + 3.1 + 2.8 Marketing 238.5 371.9 All other - - 17.5 - - 49.0 - 28.5 - - 56.6 segments 25.8 47.4 71.9 TUI Group - - 154.0 + - - 214.3 + + 29.8 133.7 13.2 158.6 26.0 Discontinued - - 3.1 n. a. - - 15.3 n. a. - operations Total - - 157.1 + - - 229.6 + + 34.5 133.7 14.9 158.6 30.9 - - 182.4 + - - 251.9 + EBITA 2, 3 147.2 19.3 192.3 23.7 - - 59.9 + 37.8 - 27.3 n. a. Underlying 31.5 47.4 EBITDA 3 - - 82.1 + 15.3 - 52.3 n. a. EBITDA 3 40.2 51.0 - - 163.9 + - - 245.5 + Net loss for 141.5 13.7 200.2 18.5 the period Earnings per - - 0.32 + 9.4 - 0.46 - 0.51 + 9.8 share 3 EUR 0.29 Net capex 66.5 365.8 - 207.3 695.1 - and 81.8 70.2 investments Equity ratio 21.3 20.0 + 1.3 (31 March) 4 % Net debt 576.0 1,404.1 - position (31 59.0 March) 3 Employees 55,773 58,698 - 5.0 (31 March) Differences may occur due to rounding. This Half Year Financial Report of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period H1 2018 from 1 October 2017 to 31 March 2018. The terms for previous periods were renamed accordingly. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains on disposal of financial investments, restructuring measures according to IAS 37, all effects of purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments and other expenses for and income from one-off items. Please also refer to page 14 for further details. 2 We define EBITA as earnings before interest, income taxes and goodwill impairment. EBITA includes amortisation of other intangible assets. EBITA does not include measurement effects from interest hedges and in the prior year also earnings effects from container shipping. 3 Continuing operations. 4 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT On track to deliver our growth targets · We have delivered a good H1 performance, with a further improvement in the seasonal result. Turnover increased by 7.2 % to EUR 6,813.5 m and underlying EBITA improved by 26.0 % to EUR - 158.6 m. Growth in earnings was delivered as a result of continued strong demand for our Holiday Experiences - including additional hotel and cruise ship capacity as we continue to deploy the proceeds of disposals into higher returning assets - and a good portfolio performance by Sales & Marketing. · The key drivers of the year on year improvement in underlying EBITA are shown in the table below. H1 results at a glance EUR million H1 2018 Underlying EBITA H1 FY2017 - 214 Holiday Experiences + 28 Sales & Marketing + 11 All other segments - 16 Riu hotel disposals (Q1) + 38 Impact Niki bankruptcy (Q1) - 20 Easter timing impact + 22 Foreign exchange translation - 8 Underlying EBITA H1 FY2018 - 159 Please see pages 7 to 11 for further commentary on segmental performance. During H1 we announced the following strategic developments: · We will become the world's leading provider of destination experiences, with the acquisition of Destination Management from Hotelbeds Group. The acquisition is expected to complete in H2 FY2018, funded from the remaining proceeds of business disposals. · Due to the continued strong demand for TUI Cruises, Mein Schiff Herz (previously Mein Schiff 2) will remain within the TUI Cruises fleet. Marella Cruises will instead acquire SkySea Golden Era from Royal Caribbean. The ship will be renamed Marella Explorer 2, launching Summer 2019. · In addition, approval has been given for a third new build expedition cruise ship for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Planning and negotiation will shortly launch for a scheduled delivery of the further Hanseatic class ship in 2021. Current trading Holiday Experiences Our portfolio of over 380 hotels continue to perform very well, thanks to the strength of our portfolio of destinations, new hotel openings and integrated model. Following a very strong performance in the past few years in Spain and more subdued demand for Turkey and North Africa, we are seeing a continued rebalancing towards the latter destinations, as well as strong demand for Greece (where we have over 40 Group and own concept hotels). Other destinations such as the Caribbean and Cape Verde also continue to see good demand. Our hotel and club brands will continue to expand their offering with five openings in Summer 2018 plus further openings in FY2019. We also continue to streamline the existing portfolio, having disposed of three Riu hotels in Q1 and with repositionings under the TUI Blue and TUI Magic Life brands in FY2018. The renovation of the Robinson Jandia Playa in Fuerteventura is also underway, with the closure of this popular club for most of FY2018. In Cruises new launches are scheduled for TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023. Demand for our cruises remains strong, with higher yields year on year for the periods currently on sale in all three brands. In Marella, Majesty exited the fleet in November 2017 and Spirit will exit in November 2018, and from Summer 2019 the entire fleet will be fully all-inclusive. Volumes in Destination Experiences (formerly Destination Services) are expected to develop in line with our Sales & Marketing business. The acquisition of the Destination Management business of Hotelbeds Group is expected to complete in H2 FY2018, adding a further 25 countries to our global destination presence. Sales & Marketing As expected, Winter 2017 / 18 closed out well, with revenues up 5 % on prior year and bookings up 3 %. Growth was driven by North Africa, Cape Verde, Thailand and Turkey, with stable demand for Spain. Summer 2018 is also progressing well, with 59 % of the programme sold, in line with prior year. Following a couple of very strong years, Spain remains the number one destination by customer volume for Sales & Marketing, but with year on year growth driven by destinations such as Turkey, North Africa and Greece. We also see good growth in bookings for other smaller destinations such as Bulgaria, Cyprus and Croatia. Sales & Marketing - Current trading Summer 2018?* YoY variation Total Total Total ASP Programme sold % revenue customers (%) Northern +4 +2 +2 60 Region Central Region +11 +8 +3 60 Western Region +4 +3 +1 58 Total +7 +5 +2 59 * These statistics are up to 29 April 2018, shown on a constant currency basis and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk In Northern Region, Nordics continue to deliver a strong, earlier booking performance (+ 8 % currently, although the prior year comparatives will strengthen in the coming months). Margins are ahead of prior year, reflecting an increase in demand for Turkey and Greece, the introduction of our proprietary Cyrus yield management system and actions taken by management to improve the efficiency of the business. UK demand is resilient, with bookings up 1 % on prior year, and margin performance continues to normalise in line with our expectations, reflecting the impact on the cost base of the weaker Pound Sterling. As expected, the UK is seeing a growth in demand for non-Euro destinations such as Turkey, North Africa, Bulgaria and Croatia, as well as a shortening of the average duration of holidays. Within Central Region, bookings from Germany are up 4 %. This reflects a significant increase in bookings to Turkey, North Africa and Greece, as well as the continued popularity of Spain. Strong mainstream holiday bookings are partly offset by lower bookings at this stage for some of our specialist

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2018 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: Half year financial report 2018 -2-

brands, however, we expect this to improve as we trade through the Summer. Despite an increase in capacity (following the bankruptcy of Air Berlin / Niki and subsequent changes to the TUI airline fleet), load factor is ahead of prior year, helping to limit exposure to the lates market. The Central Region bookings and revenue performance also reflects our strategy to grow market share significantly in Poland. In Western Region, bookings in Belgium and Netherlands are ahead of prior year (+ 6 % overall), with growth destinations in general similar to the other source markets. This is partly offset by trading in France, where bookings are currently down on prior year, mainly due to lower sales of tours. These were previously traded under the Transat brand and have now switched to TUI, with some disruption to sales by third party distributors. We remain focussed on the continued integration of the Transat business and delivering an improved result in France this year. Outlook · We reiterate our guidance of our Annual Report 2017. · We are continuing to deliver our growth strategy as set out in December 2017, based on market demand, digitalisation and investments, including the announcements in H1 of further actions to enhance our destination experiences business and accelerate growth in cruise. · Based on a good H1 performance and strong current trading we are on track to deliver at least 10 % underlying EBITA growth in FY2018. · We are delivering our ambition - strong strategic positioning, strong earnings growth and strong cash generation, with underlying EBITA doubling between FY2014 and FY2020. Expected development of Group turnover, underlying EBITA and adjustments1 Expected development vs. PY EUR million 2017 2018 Turnover 2 18,535 around 3 % growth Underlying EBITA 1,102 at least 10 % growth Adjustments 76 approx. EUR 80 m cost 1 Variance year-on-year assuming constant foreign-exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period and based on the current group structure; guidance relates to continuing operations and excludes the acquisition of the Destination Management business from Hotelbeds Group. 2 Excluding cost inflation relating to currency movements. Structure and strategy of TUI Group Reporting structure The present Half Year Financial Report 2018 is essentially based on TUI Group's reporting structure set out in the Annual Report for 2017. From Q1 FY2018 on, our segment reporting to reflect the growing strategic importance of the services delivered in our destinations. Since the beginning of financial year 2018, Destination Experiences (formerly Destination Services), a crucial element of our customers' holiday experience, has been reported as a separate segment alongside Hotels & Resorts and Cruises within Holiday Experiences. The key figures of the new segment were carried under Other Tourism in the completed financial year 2017. The other companies previously reported as part of the Other Tourism segment are now carried under All other segments; the Group totals have remained unchanged. The prior year comparatives have been restated. See Annual Report 2017 from page 24 Group targets and strategy TUI Group's strategy set out in the Annual Report 2017 remains unchanged. Details see Annual Report 2017 from page 20 Consolidated earnings Turnover EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Hotels & 143.1 158.8 - 9.9 287.9 300.0 - 4.0 Resorts Cruises 203.3 194.0 + 4.8 395.6 345.9 + 14.4 Destination 21.4 23.4 - 8.5 59.8 54.6 + 9.5 Experiences Holiday 367.8 376.2 - 2.2 743.3 700.5 + 6.1 Experiences Northern 1,145.2 1,096.3 + 4.5 2,324.1 2,204.3 + 5.4 Region Central 1,040.0 887.1 + 17.2 2,305.9 2,028.0 + 13.7 Region Western 548.6 564.6 - 2.8 1,132.3 1,114.0 + 1.6 Region Sales & 2,733.8 2,548.0 + 7.3 5,762.3 5,346.3 + 7.8 Marketing All other 162.5 147.6 + 10.1 307.9 307.0 + 0.3 segments TUI Group 3,264.1 3,071.8 + 6.3 6,813.5 6,353.8 + 7.2 TUI Group at 3,312.6 3,071.8 + 7.8 6,894.0 6,353.8 + 8.5 constant currency Discontinued - 293.9 n. a. - 546.3 n. a. operations Total 3,264.1 3,365.7 - 3.0 6,813.5 6,900.1 - 1.3 Underlying EBITA EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Hotels & 84.8 73.6 + 15.2 179.2 122.8 + 45.9 Resorts Cruises 54.9 46.9 + 17.1 92.4 75.0 + 23.2 Destination - 9.1 - 2.5 - 264.0 - 9.3 0.3 n. a. Experiences Holiday 130.6 118.0 + 10.7 262.3 198.1 + 32.4 Experiences Northern - 89.4 - 108.7 + 17.8 - 120.5 - 138.0 + 12.7 Region Central - 89.4 - 91.3 + 2.1 - 145.8 - 143.7 - 1.5 Region Western - 59.7 - 54.5 - 9.5 - 105.6 - 102.2 - 3.3 Region Sales & - 238.5 - 254.5 + 6.3 - 371.9 - 383.9 + 3.1 Marketing All other - 25.8 - 17.5 - 47.4 - 49.0 - 28.5 - 71.9 segments TUI Group - 133.7 - 154.0 + 13.2 - 158.6 - 214.3 + 26.0 TUI Group at - 125.1 - 154.0 + 18.8 - 150.5 - 214.3 + 29.8 constant currency Discontinued - - 3.1 n. a. - - 15.3 n. a. operations Total - 133.7 - 157.1 + 14.9 - 158.6 - 229.6 + 30.9 EBITA EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Hotels & 84.7 72.4 + 17.0 179.1 120.0 + 49.3 Resorts Cruises 54.9 46.9 + 17.1 92.4 75.0 + 23.2 Destination - 9.3 - 3.1 - 200.0 - 9.9 - 0.8 n. a. Experiences Holiday 130.3 116.2 + 12.1 261.6 194.2 + 34.7 Experiences Northern - 93.8 - 114.5 + 18.1 - 129.2 - 148.1 + 12.8 Region Central - 91.8 - 86.4 - 6.2 - 151.5 - 140.2 - 8.1 Region Western - 62.9 - 80.1 + 21.5 - 118.7 - 128.8 + 7.8 Region Sales & - 248.5 - 281.0 + 11.6 - 399.4 - 417.1 + 4.2 Marketing All other - 29.0 - 17.6 - 64.8 - 54.5 - 29.0 - 87.9 segments TUI Group - 147.2 - 182.4 + 19.3 - 192.3 - 251.9 + 23.7 Discontinued - - 6.6 n. a. - - 22.2 n. a. operations Total - 147.2 - 189.0 + 22.1 - 192.3 - 274.1 + 29.8 Segmental performance Holiday Experiences Hotels & Resorts Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Total 267.9 281.4 - 4.8 563.3 564.6 - 0.2 turnover in EUR million Turnover 143.1 158.8 - 9.9 287.9 300.0 - 4.0 in EUR million Underlying 84.8 73.6 + 15.2 179.2 122.8 + 45.9 EBITA in EUR million Underlying 91.7 73.6 + 24.6 182.0 122.8 + 48.2 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Capacity 7,322.1 7,173.5 + 2.1 16,192.0 15,542.1 + 4.2 hotels total 1, 4 in '000 Riu 4,038.1 4,180.8 - 3.4 8,433.1 8,382.9 + 0.6 Robinson 555.8 512.8 + 8.4 1,246.9 1,167.0 + 6.9 Blue 957.8 677.0 + 41.4 1,767.4 1,254.4 + 40.9 Diamond 79.6 78.4 + 1.1 77.1 75.3 + 1.8 Occupancy rate hotels total 2 in %, variance in % points Riu 88.5 90.5 - 2.0 86.5 88.2 - 1.7 Robinson 62.2 60.1 + 2.1 63.0 62.4 + 0.6 Blue 80.0 80.2 - 0.3 78.8 81.1 - 2.3 Diamond Average 79 78 + 2.1 71 70 + 2.3 revenue per bed hotels total3 in EUR Riu 72 75 - 3.5 68 69 - 1.6 Robinson 105 101 + 3.7 97 93 + 4.1 Blue 154 144 + 6.7 138 125 + 9.8 Diamond Turnover measures include fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity. 1 Group owned or leased hotel beds multiplied by opening days per quarter 2 Occupied beds divided by capacity 3 Arrangement revenue divided by occupied beds 4 Previous year's total capacity now includes Blue Diamond · Hotels & Resorts delivered a strong result in H1, with higher overall occupancy and average rate. Further hotels were opened in H1, bringing the total number of openings since merger to 38. · We also continued to streamline our existing portfolio. As previously announced, three hotels were sold by Riu in Q1, realising a gain of EUR 38 m. In addition, hotels have been repositioned to TUI Blue and TUI Magic Life. · Riu continues to deliver a strong operational performance, with high occupancy rates reflecting its year-round destination portfolio. Average revenue per bed performance reflects the impact of foreign exchange translation, in particular on our Mexican hotels - excluding this, revenue per bed was up 7 % year on year. The strong operational performance and year on year benefit of hotel openings were partly offset by the impact of hurricanes in the Caribbean (resulting in the closure of a hotel in St. Martin) and loss of earnings from the three hotels which were sold in Q1. · Robinson's H1 performance was in line with prior year, with new clubs in the Maldives and Thailand in ramp up phase, and the closure of a club in Fuerteventura for renovation. · Blue Diamond delivered further growth in earnings, despite hurricane disruption, reflecting growth in the hotel portfolio. · The result also reflects an improved performance in our hotels in Turkey, as demand continues to strengthen. · The Hotels & Resorts result includes EUR 3 m impact from the earlier timing of Easter. Cruises Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Turnover 1 203.3 194.0 + 4.8 395.6 345.9 + 14.4 in EUR million

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2018 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

DJ TUI AG: Half year financial report 2018 -3-

Underlying 54.9 46.9 + 17.1 92.4 75.0 + 23.2 EBITA in EUR million Underlying 55.2 46.9 + 17.7 93.0 75.0 + 24.0 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Occupancy in %, variance in % points TUI Cruises 99.6 100.0 - 0.4 98.9 99.7 - 0.8 Marella 98.4 98.1 + 0.3 99.6 99.6 0.0 Cruises 2 Hapag-Lloyd 77.2 76.0 + 1.2 76.4 73.8 + 2.6 Cruises Passenger days in '000 TUI Cruises 1,247.6 1,024.2 + 21.8 2,514.0 2,031.7 + 23.7 Marella 558.8 562.3 - 0.6 1,250.6 1,090.0 + 14.7 Cruises 2 Hapag-Lloyd 92.9 89.3 + 4.0 167.8 163.7 + 2.5 Cruises Average daily rates 3 in EUR TUI Cruises 147 150 - 2.0 148 147 + 0.7 Marella 143 131 + 9.2 136 127 + 7.1 Cruises 2, 4 in GBP Hapag-Lloyd 653 633 + 3.2 600 595 + 0.8 Cruises 1 No turnover is carried for TUI Cruises as the joint venture is consolidated at equity 2 Rebranded from Thomson Cruises in October 2017 3 Per day and passenger 4 Inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises · Cruises result increased in H1, with additional capacity in TUI Cruises and Marella Cruises, and a strong yield performance across all three brands. · TUI Cruises earnings increased due to the addition of Mein Schiff 6 in May 2017, with a continued strong performance across the rest of the fleet. · Marella Cruises earnings increased primarily due to the addition of Marella Discovery in May 2017. Majesty exited the fleet in November 2017. · Hapag-Lloyd Cruises earnings were in line with prior year, with a good underlying performance offsetting year on year dry dock effects. Destination Experiences EUR Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % million restated H1 2018 restated Total 56.2 53.5 + 5.0 138.6 127.0 + 9.1 turnover Turnover 21.4 23.4 - 8.5 59.8 54.6 + 9.5 Underlying - 9.1 - 2.5 - 264.0 - 9.3 0.3 n. a. EBITA Underlying - 8.7 - 2.5 - 248.0 - 7.6 0.3 n. a. EBITA at constant currency rates · Destination Experiences' H1 underlying EBITA result reflects a change made since prior year to the way in which Sales & Marketing are recharged. This results in a phasing of earnings into H2. · Excluding the impact of this change, Destination Experiences delivered a good operational performance. H1 arrival guests grew by 5 %, with increased earnings in Spain, Portugal and Greece as well as improved trading in Turkey and Tunisia. Sales & Marketing Sales & Marketing Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Turnover 2,733.8 2,548.0 + 7.3 5,762.3 5,346.3 + 7.8 in EUR million Underlying - 238.5 - 254.5 + 6.3 - 371.9 - 383.9 + 3.1 EBITA in EUR million Underlying - 240.3 - 254.5 + 5.6 - 373.3 - 383.9 + 2.8 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Direct 75 75 - 74 73 + 1.0 distributi on mix 1 in %, variance in % points Online mix 50 49 + 1.0 49 47 + 2.0 2 in %, variance in % points Customers 3,077 2,883 + 6.7 6,692 6,344 + 5.5 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Sales & Marketing delivered a good portfolio performance in H1. Turnover grew by 8 %, reflecting 5 % increase in customer volumes and higher selling prices in the UK (primarily as a result of currency cost inflation) as well as the earlier timing of Easter. · Direct and online distribution mix also continued to increase, to 74 % and 49 % respectively. · The H1 underlying EBITA result includes EUR 19 m benefit from the earlier timing of Easter. Northern Region Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Turnover 1,145.2 1,096.3 + 4.5 2,324.1 2,204.3 + 5.4 in EUR million Underlying - 89.4 - 108.7 + 17.8 - 120.5 - 138.0 + 12.7 EBITA in EUR million Underlying - 90.8 - 108.7 + 16.5 - 121.7 - 138.0 + 11.8 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Direct 91 90 + 1.0 92 90 + 2.0 distributi on mix1 in %, variance in % points Online 66 63 + 3.0 65 63 + 2.0 mix2 in %, variance in % points Customers 1,114 1,117 - 0.3 2,363 2,363 0.0 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Nordics delivered significant growth in earnings in H1, with a very strong trading performance. We are particularly pleased with the improvement in margin, reflecting the benefit of the TUI rebrand, implementation of Cyrus yield management and One CRM, and realisation of operational efficiencies. · In the UK, demand remains resilient, with customer volumes in line with prior year. Trading margins have continued to normalise as expected, as a result of the weaker Pound Sterling. The TUI rebrand was completed successfully with an additional cost of EUR 20 m in H1. · Our Canadian joint venture delivered a good performance in H1, with further growth in earnings. · The Northern Region result includes EUR 15 m benefit from the earlier timing of Easter. Central Region Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Turnover 1,040.0 887.1 + 17.2 2,305.9 2,028.0 + 13.7 in EUR million Underlying - 89.4 - 91.3 + 2.1 - 145.8 - 143.7 - 1.5 EBITA in EUR million Underlying - 89.7 - 91.3 + 1.8 - 146.0 - 143.7 - 1.6 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Direct 50 49 + 1.0 49 47 + 2.0 distributi on mix1 in %, variance in % points Online 23 19 + 4.0 21 17 + 4.0 mix2 in %, variance in % points Customers 1,054 885 + 19.0 2,418 2,146 + 12.7 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Germany continues to see strong demand for holidays, with volumes up 10 % in H1. Direct and online distribution mix improved further, to 48 % and 21 % respectively. · The Central Region result reflects the non-repeat (EUR 24 m) of last year's sickness event in TUI fly. · This was offset by the write off of EUR 20 m wet lease receivable as a result of the Niki insolvency. Following the insolvencies of Air Berlin and Niki, TUI fly has taken back some aircraft and crew, with the remainder being wet leased out under a new agreement. As outlined at Q1, there has been some impact on the airline cost base which was not fully recovered through trading and efficiency, however, we expect this to improve over time. · The Central Region result includes EUR 2 m benefit from the earlier timing of Easter. Western Region Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Turnover 548.6 564.6 - 2.8 1,132.3 1,114.0 + 1.6 in EUR million Underlying - 59.7 - 54.5 - 9.5 - 105.6 - 102.2 - 3.3 EBITA in EUR million Underlying - 59.8 - 54.5 - 9.7 - 105.6 - 102.2 - 3.3 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Direct 75 73 + 2.0 75 72 + 3.0 distributi on mix1 in %, variance in % points Online mix 58 57 + 1.0 58 56 + 2.0 2 in %, variance in % points Customers 910 881 + 3.3 1,911 1,835 + 4.1 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Benelux performed well in H1, benefitting from good trading, as well as the non-repeat of rebrand costs in Belgium and Schiphol night flying restrictions last year. · France remains challenging. Whilst the integration of the Transat business is going well, volumes have been impacted by the transition from the Transat to TUI brand, therefore the result includes additional marketing costs to support the rebrand. In addition, the result reflects the inclusion of Transat's trading losses at the start of the year (the business was acquired end of October 2016). We remain focussed on improving the French result in the full year. · The Western Region result includes EUR 2 m benefit from the earlier timing of Easter. All other segments EUR Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % million restated H1 2018 restated Turnover 162.5 147.6 + 10.1 307.9 307.0 + 0.3 Underlying - 25.8 - 17.5 - 47.4 - 49.0 - 28.5 - 71.9 EBITA Underlying - 23.0 - 17.5 - 31.4 - 44.6 - 28.5 - 56.6 EBITA at constant currency rates · As previously stated, the H1 result includes the impact of a significant planned aircraft maintenance event (D check) in Corsair. · In addition the variance to prior year reflects the revaluation of share based payments (in relation to senior management long term incentive schemes), based on the increase in TUI share price. Financial position and net assets Cash Flow / Net capex and investments / Net debt The cash outflow from operating activities increased by EUR 165.0 m to EUR 443.5 m. This was due in particular to higher advance payments to hotels, payments for the integration of Transat in France and the deconsolidation of the Travelopia Group. From this interim report, we have adjusted the definition of our net debt. While net debt has so far been calculated as the balance between current and non-current financial debt and cash and cash equivalents, we will also consider future short-term interest-bearing investments as a deduction item. The majority of these investments becomes due between three and six months.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2018 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)

In accordance with IFRS regulations, these investments are not shown as cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet but within current trade receivables and other assets. This adjustment had no effect on the previous year. Net debt EUR million H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Financial debt 1,977.8 2,027.4 - 2.4 Cash and cash equivalents 1,338.1 623.3 + 114.7 Short-term interest-bearing 63.7 - n. a. investments Net debt 576.0 1,404.1 - 59.0 The net debt position of the continuing operations improved by EUR 828.1 m to EUR 576.0 m. The year-on-year improvement was attributable mainly to the receipt of disposal proceeds not yet fully reinvested. Net capex and investments EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Cash gross capex Hotels & 53.0 71.8 - 26.2 115.1 130.6 - 11.9 Resorts Cruises 2.7 223.8 - 98.8 38.1 247.2 - 84.6 Destination 1.3 0.4 + 225.0 2.1 2.6 - 19.2 Experiences Holiday 57.0 296.0 - 80.7 155.3 380.4 - 59.2 Experiences Northern 15.9 13.5 + 17.8 24.2 25.9 - 6.6 Region Central 3.3 4.1 - 19.5 10.2 7.3 + 39.7 Region Western 6.9 6.4 + 7.8 13.0 13.7 - 5.1 Region Sales & 26.1 24.0 + 8.8 47.4 46.9 + 1.1 Marketing All other 37.6 23.4 + 60.7 92.9 48.3 + 92.3 segments TUI Group 120.7 343.4 - 64.9 295.6 475.5 - 37.8 Discontinued - 4.5 n. a. - 10.6 n. a. operations Total 120.7 347.9 - 65.3 295.6 486.1 - 39.2 Net pre - 60.7 33.7 n. a. - 20.2 117.5 n. a. delivery payments on aircraft Financial 13.6 1.0 n. a. 24.2 103.1 - 76.5 investments Divestments - 7.1 - 16.8 + 57.7 - 92.3 - 11.6 - 695.7 Net capex 66.5 365.8 - 81.8 207.3 695.1 - 70.2 and investments The decline in net capex and investments was mainly driven by the acquisition of a cruise ship for Marella Cruises and of Transat last year as well as the sale of three Riu hotels in Q1 2018. Assets and liabilities Assets and liabilities EUR million 31 Mar 2018 30 Sep 2017 Var. % Non-current assets 10,088.8 9,867.6 + 2.2 Current assets 3,944.3 4,317.9 - 8.7 Assets 14,033.1 14,185.5 - 1.1 Equity 2,993.2 3,533.7 - 15.3 Provisions 2,098.4 2,278.7 - 7.9 Financial liabilities 1,977.8 1,933.1 + 2.3 Other liabilities 6,963.7 6,440.0 + 8.1 Liabilities 14,033.1 14,185.5 - 1.1 As at 31 March 2018, TUI Group's balance sheet total amounted to EUR 14.0 bn, a decrease of 1.1 % compared to financial year end 30 September 2017. The equity ratio stood at 21.3 %, falling below its level of 24.9 % as at 30 September 2017. Details see Notes from page 30 Fuel / Foreign exchange Our strategy of hedging the majority of our jet fuel and currency requirements for future seasons, as detailed below, remains unchanged. This gives us certainty of costs when planning capacity and pricing. The following table shows the percentage of our forecast requirement that is currently hedged for Euros, US Dollars and jet fuel for our Sales & Marketing, which account for over 90 % of our Group currency and fuel exposure. Foreign Exchange / Fuel % Summer 2018 Winter 2018 / 19 Euro 93 67 US Dollar 96 77 Jet Fuel 91 79 As at 3 May 2018 Comments on the consolidated income statement The consolidated income statement reflects the seasonality of the tourism business, with negative results generated in the period from October to March due to the seasonal nature of the business. In the first half of 2018, turnover totalled EUR 6.8 bn, up 7.2 % year-on-year. At constant currency rates, turnover grew by 8.5 % year-on-year in H1 2018. Apart from the 5.5 % increase in customer volumes in Sales & Marketing, the year-on-year turnover growth was driven by additional capacity in the Cruises segment, higher average selling prices in the Hotels & Resorts segment and higher pricing in the UK. The year-on-year improvement in the result from continuing operations was attributable to the operating performance as well as the proceeds of disposals of two hotel companies, a hotel and an aircraft. Income statement of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 Mar 2018 EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Turnover 3,264.1 3,071.8 + 6.3 6,813.5 6,353.8 + 7.2 Cost of sales 3,177.0 3,029.2 + 4.9 6,558.7 6,127.9 + 7.0 Gross profit 87.1 42.6 + 104.5 254.8 225.9 + 12.8 Administrative 313.6 313.8 - 0.1 621.4 601.1 + 3.4 expenses Other income 2.9 2.9 0.0 48.6 5.1 + 852.9 Other expenses - 0.9 n. a. 0.3 2.2 - 86.4 Financial 3.5 30.8 - 88.6 17.7 37.0 - 52.2 income Financial 31.0 39.4 - 21.3 68.1 81.1 - 16.0 expenses Share of 76.4 70.3 + 8.7 121.5 105.6 + 15.1 result of joint ventures and associates Earnings - 174.7 - 207.5 + 15.8 - 247.2 - 310.8 + 20.5 before income taxes from continuing operations Income taxes - 33.2 - 43.6 + 23.9 - 47.0 - 65.3 + 28.0 Result from - 141.5 - 163.9 + 13.7 - 200.2 - 245.5 + 18.5 continuing operations Result from - - 54.6 n. a. - - 63.1 n. a. discontinued operations Group loss - 141.5 - 218.5 + 35.2 - 200.2 - 308.6 + 35.1 Group loss - 170.9 - 245.4 + 30.4 - 270.5 - 362.9 + 25.5 attributable to shareholders of TUI AG Group loss 29.4 26.9 + 9.3 70.3 54.3 + 29.5 attributable to non-controllin g interest Alternative performance measures Key indicators used to manage the TUI Group are EBITA and underlying EBITA. We define EBITA as earnings before interest, income taxes and goodwill impairment. EBITA includes amortisation of other intangible assets. EBITA does not include measurement effects from interest hedges and in the prior year also earnings effects from container shipping. We consider underlying EBITA to be the most suitable performance indicator for explaining the development of the TUI Group's operating performance. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains on disposal of financial investments, expenses in connection with restructuring measures according to IAS 37, all effects of purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition cost and conditional purchase price payments and other expenses for and income from one-off items. The table below shows a reconciliation of earnings before taxes from continuing operations to underlying earnings. In H1 FY2018, adjustments (including one-off items and purchase price allocations for continuing operations) amounted to EUR 33.7 m, a decline of EUR 3.9 m year-on-year. Reconciliation to underlying earnings EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Earnings - 174.7 - 207.5 + 15.8 - 247.2 - 310.8 + 20.5 before income taxes Income from - - 2.3 n. a. - - 2.3 n. a. the sale of the shares in Container Shipping Net interest 27.5 27.4 + 0.4 54.9 61.2 - 10.3 expense and expense from the measurement of interest hedges EBITA - 147.2 - 182.4 + 19.3 - 192.3 - 251.9 + 23.7 Adjustments: plus: Losses - - - 0.7 on disposals plus: 4.3 16.9 13.4 17.1 Restructurin g expense plus: 7.4 7.5 15.0 15.2 Expense from purchase price allocation plus: 1.8 4.0 5.3 4.6 Expense / less: Income from other one-off items Underlying - 133.7 - 154.0 + 13.2 - 158.6 - 214.3 + 26.0 EBITA The improvement in the interest result in H1 FY2018 was mainly driven by the improvement in net debt position and lower interest rates. Adjustments include one-off income and expense items impacting or distorting the assessment of the operating profitability of the segments and the Group due to their level and frequency. These items primarily include major restructuring and integration expenses not meeting the criteria of IAS 37, material expenses for litigation, gains and losses from the sale of aircraft and other material business transactions of a one-off nature. In H1 FY2018 TUI Group's operating loss adjusted for one-off effects improved by EUR 55.7 m to EUR 158.6 m. In H1 FY2018, adjustments included expenses for purchase price allocations of EUR 15.0 m and in particular for the integration of Transat in France and the restructuring of our German flight sector. Key figures of income statement (continuing operations) EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Earnings 119.8 102.8 + 16.5 346.0 315.0 + 9.8 before interest, income taxes, depreciation , impairment and rent (EBITDAR) Operating 160.0 184.9 - 13.5 330.7 367.3 - 10.0 rental expenses Earnings - 40.2 - 82.1 + 51.0 15.3 - 52.3 n. a. before interest, income taxes, depreciation and impairment (EBITDA) Depreciation 107.0 100.3 + 6.7 207.6 199.6 + 4.0 / amortisation less reversals of depreciation / amortisation * Earnings - 147.2 - 182.4 + 19.3 - 192.3 - 251.9 + 23.7 before interest, income taxes and impairment of goodwill (EBITA) Earnings - 147.2 - 182.4 + 19.3 - 192.3 - 251.9 + 23.7 before interest and income taxes (EBIT) Net interest 27.5 27.4 - 0.4 54.9 61.2 + 10.3 expense and expense from the measurement of interest hedges Income from - 2.3 n. a. - 2.3 n. a. the sale of the shares in Container

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 09, 2018 01:01 ET (05:01 GMT)