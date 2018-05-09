DJ TUI AG: Half year financial report 2018

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Half year financial report 2018 09-May-2018 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. H1 2018 TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q2 Q2 2017 Var. H1 H1 2017 Var. Var. % 2018 restated % 2018 restated % at constant currency Turnover 3,264 3,071.8 + 6.3 6,813. 6,353.8 + 7.2 + 8.5 .1 5 Underlying EBITA1 Hotels & 84.8 73.6 + 179.2 122.8 + + 48.2 Resorts 15.2 45.9 Cruises 54.9 46.9 + 92.4 75.0 + + 24.0 17.1 23.2 Destination - 9.1 - 2.5 - - 9.3 0.3 n. a. - Experiences 264.0 Holiday 130.6 118.0 + 262.3 198.1 + + 35.0 Experiences 10.7 32.4 Northern - - 108.7 + - - 138.0 + + 11.8 Region 89.4 17.8 120.5 12.7 Central - - 91.3 + 2.1 - - 143.7 - 1.5 - 1.6 Region 89.4 145.8 Western - - 54.5 - 9.5 - - 102.2 - 3.3 - 3.3 Region 59.7 105.6 Sales & - - 254.5 + 6.3 - - 383.9 + 3.1 + 2.8 Marketing 238.5 371.9 All other - - 17.5 - - 49.0 - 28.5 - - 56.6 segments 25.8 47.4 71.9 TUI Group - - 154.0 + - - 214.3 + + 29.8 133.7 13.2 158.6 26.0 Discontinued - - 3.1 n. a. - - 15.3 n. a. - operations Total - - 157.1 + - - 229.6 + + 34.5 133.7 14.9 158.6 30.9 - - 182.4 + - - 251.9 + EBITA 2, 3 147.2 19.3 192.3 23.7 - - 59.9 + 37.8 - 27.3 n. a. Underlying 31.5 47.4 EBITDA 3 - - 82.1 + 15.3 - 52.3 n. a. EBITDA 3 40.2 51.0 - - 163.9 + - - 245.5 + Net loss for 141.5 13.7 200.2 18.5 the period Earnings per - - 0.32 + 9.4 - 0.46 - 0.51 + 9.8 share 3 EUR 0.29 Net capex 66.5 365.8 - 207.3 695.1 - and 81.8 70.2 investments Equity ratio 21.3 20.0 + 1.3 (31 March) 4 % Net debt 576.0 1,404.1 - position (31 59.0 March) 3 Employees 55,773 58,698 - 5.0 (31 March) Differences may occur due to rounding. This Half Year Financial Report of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period H1 2018 from 1 October 2017 to 31 March 2018. The terms for previous periods were renamed accordingly. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains on disposal of financial investments, restructuring measures according to IAS 37, all effects of purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments and other expenses for and income from one-off items. Please also refer to page 14 for further details. 2 We define EBITA as earnings before interest, income taxes and goodwill impairment. EBITA includes amortisation of other intangible assets. EBITA does not include measurement effects from interest hedges and in the prior year also earnings effects from container shipping. 3 Continuing operations. 4 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT On track to deliver our growth targets · We have delivered a good H1 performance, with a further improvement in the seasonal result. Turnover increased by 7.2 % to EUR 6,813.5 m and underlying EBITA improved by 26.0 % to EUR - 158.6 m. Growth in earnings was delivered as a result of continued strong demand for our Holiday Experiences - including additional hotel and cruise ship capacity as we continue to deploy the proceeds of disposals into higher returning assets - and a good portfolio performance by Sales & Marketing. · The key drivers of the year on year improvement in underlying EBITA are shown in the table below. H1 results at a glance EUR million H1 2018 Underlying EBITA H1 FY2017 - 214 Holiday Experiences + 28 Sales & Marketing + 11 All other segments - 16 Riu hotel disposals (Q1) + 38 Impact Niki bankruptcy (Q1) - 20 Easter timing impact + 22 Foreign exchange translation - 8 Underlying EBITA H1 FY2018 - 159 Please see pages 7 to 11 for further commentary on segmental performance. During H1 we announced the following strategic developments: · We will become the world's leading provider of destination experiences, with the acquisition of Destination Management from Hotelbeds Group. The acquisition is expected to complete in H2 FY2018, funded from the remaining proceeds of business disposals. · Due to the continued strong demand for TUI Cruises, Mein Schiff Herz (previously Mein Schiff 2) will remain within the TUI Cruises fleet. Marella Cruises will instead acquire SkySea Golden Era from Royal Caribbean. The ship will be renamed Marella Explorer 2, launching Summer 2019. · In addition, approval has been given for a third new build expedition cruise ship for Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Planning and negotiation will shortly launch for a scheduled delivery of the further Hanseatic class ship in 2021. Current trading Holiday Experiences Our portfolio of over 380 hotels continue to perform very well, thanks to the strength of our portfolio of destinations, new hotel openings and integrated model. Following a very strong performance in the past few years in Spain and more subdued demand for Turkey and North Africa, we are seeing a continued rebalancing towards the latter destinations, as well as strong demand for Greece (where we have over 40 Group and own concept hotels). Other destinations such as the Caribbean and Cape Verde also continue to see good demand. Our hotel and club brands will continue to expand their offering with five openings in Summer 2018 plus further openings in FY2019. We also continue to streamline the existing portfolio, having disposed of three Riu hotels in Q1 and with repositionings under the TUI Blue and TUI Magic Life brands in FY2018. The renovation of the Robinson Jandia Playa in Fuerteventura is also underway, with the closure of this popular club for most of FY2018. In Cruises new launches are scheduled for TUI Cruises, Marella Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023. Demand for our cruises remains strong, with higher yields year on year for the periods currently on sale in all three brands. In Marella, Majesty exited the fleet in November 2017 and Spirit will exit in November 2018, and from Summer 2019 the entire fleet will be fully all-inclusive. Volumes in Destination Experiences (formerly Destination Services) are expected to develop in line with our Sales & Marketing business. The acquisition of the Destination Management business of Hotelbeds Group is expected to complete in H2 FY2018, adding a further 25 countries to our global destination presence. Sales & Marketing As expected, Winter 2017 / 18 closed out well, with revenues up 5 % on prior year and bookings up 3 %. Growth was driven by North Africa, Cape Verde, Thailand and Turkey, with stable demand for Spain. Summer 2018 is also progressing well, with 59 % of the programme sold, in line with prior year. Following a couple of very strong years, Spain remains the number one destination by customer volume for Sales & Marketing, but with year on year growth driven by destinations such as Turkey, North Africa and Greece. We also see good growth in bookings for other smaller destinations such as Bulgaria, Cyprus and Croatia. Sales & Marketing - Current trading Summer 2018?* YoY variation Total Total Total ASP Programme sold % revenue customers (%) Northern +4 +2 +2 60 Region Central Region +11 +8 +3 60 Western Region +4 +3 +1 58 Total +7 +5 +2 59 * These statistics are up to 29 April 2018, shown on a constant currency basis and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk In Northern Region, Nordics continue to deliver a strong, earlier booking performance (+ 8 % currently, although the prior year comparatives will strengthen in the coming months). Margins are ahead of prior year, reflecting an increase in demand for Turkey and Greece, the introduction of our proprietary Cyrus yield management system and actions taken by management to improve the efficiency of the business. UK demand is resilient, with bookings up 1 % on prior year, and margin performance continues to normalise in line with our expectations, reflecting the impact on the cost base of the weaker Pound Sterling. As expected, the UK is seeing a growth in demand for non-Euro destinations such as Turkey, North Africa, Bulgaria and Croatia, as well as a shortening of the average duration of holidays. Within Central Region, bookings from Germany are up 4 %. This reflects a significant increase in bookings to Turkey, North Africa and Greece, as well as the continued popularity of Spain. Strong mainstream holiday bookings are partly offset by lower bookings at this stage for some of our specialist

brands, however, we expect this to improve as we trade through the Summer. Despite an increase in capacity (following the bankruptcy of Air Berlin / Niki and subsequent changes to the TUI airline fleet), load factor is ahead of prior year, helping to limit exposure to the lates market. The Central Region bookings and revenue performance also reflects our strategy to grow market share significantly in Poland. In Western Region, bookings in Belgium and Netherlands are ahead of prior year (+ 6 % overall), with growth destinations in general similar to the other source markets. This is partly offset by trading in France, where bookings are currently down on prior year, mainly due to lower sales of tours. These were previously traded under the Transat brand and have now switched to TUI, with some disruption to sales by third party distributors. We remain focussed on the continued integration of the Transat business and delivering an improved result in France this year. Outlook · We reiterate our guidance of our Annual Report 2017. · We are continuing to deliver our growth strategy as set out in December 2017, based on market demand, digitalisation and investments, including the announcements in H1 of further actions to enhance our destination experiences business and accelerate growth in cruise. · Based on a good H1 performance and strong current trading we are on track to deliver at least 10 % underlying EBITA growth in FY2018. · We are delivering our ambition - strong strategic positioning, strong earnings growth and strong cash generation, with underlying EBITA doubling between FY2014 and FY2020. Expected development of Group turnover, underlying EBITA and adjustments1 Expected development vs. PY EUR million 2017 2018 Turnover 2 18,535 around 3 % growth Underlying EBITA 1,102 at least 10 % growth Adjustments 76 approx. EUR 80 m cost 1 Variance year-on-year assuming constant foreign-exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period and based on the current group structure; guidance relates to continuing operations and excludes the acquisition of the Destination Management business from Hotelbeds Group. 2 Excluding cost inflation relating to currency movements. Structure and strategy of TUI Group Reporting structure The present Half Year Financial Report 2018 is essentially based on TUI Group's reporting structure set out in the Annual Report for 2017. From Q1 FY2018 on, our segment reporting to reflect the growing strategic importance of the services delivered in our destinations. Since the beginning of financial year 2018, Destination Experiences (formerly Destination Services), a crucial element of our customers' holiday experience, has been reported as a separate segment alongside Hotels & Resorts and Cruises within Holiday Experiences. The key figures of the new segment were carried under Other Tourism in the completed financial year 2017. The other companies previously reported as part of the Other Tourism segment are now carried under All other segments; the Group totals have remained unchanged. The prior year comparatives have been restated. See Annual Report 2017 from page 24 Group targets and strategy TUI Group's strategy set out in the Annual Report 2017 remains unchanged. Details see Annual Report 2017 from page 20 Consolidated earnings Turnover EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Hotels & 143.1 158.8 - 9.9 287.9 300.0 - 4.0 Resorts Cruises 203.3 194.0 + 4.8 395.6 345.9 + 14.4 Destination 21.4 23.4 - 8.5 59.8 54.6 + 9.5 Experiences Holiday 367.8 376.2 - 2.2 743.3 700.5 + 6.1 Experiences Northern 1,145.2 1,096.3 + 4.5 2,324.1 2,204.3 + 5.4 Region Central 1,040.0 887.1 + 17.2 2,305.9 2,028.0 + 13.7 Region Western 548.6 564.6 - 2.8 1,132.3 1,114.0 + 1.6 Region Sales & 2,733.8 2,548.0 + 7.3 5,762.3 5,346.3 + 7.8 Marketing All other 162.5 147.6 + 10.1 307.9 307.0 + 0.3 segments TUI Group 3,264.1 3,071.8 + 6.3 6,813.5 6,353.8 + 7.2 TUI Group at 3,312.6 3,071.8 + 7.8 6,894.0 6,353.8 + 8.5 constant currency Discontinued - 293.9 n. a. - 546.3 n. a. operations Total 3,264.1 3,365.7 - 3.0 6,813.5 6,900.1 - 1.3 Underlying EBITA EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Hotels & 84.8 73.6 + 15.2 179.2 122.8 + 45.9 Resorts Cruises 54.9 46.9 + 17.1 92.4 75.0 + 23.2 Destination - 9.1 - 2.5 - 264.0 - 9.3 0.3 n. a. Experiences Holiday 130.6 118.0 + 10.7 262.3 198.1 + 32.4 Experiences Northern - 89.4 - 108.7 + 17.8 - 120.5 - 138.0 + 12.7 Region Central - 89.4 - 91.3 + 2.1 - 145.8 - 143.7 - 1.5 Region Western - 59.7 - 54.5 - 9.5 - 105.6 - 102.2 - 3.3 Region Sales & - 238.5 - 254.5 + 6.3 - 371.9 - 383.9 + 3.1 Marketing All other - 25.8 - 17.5 - 47.4 - 49.0 - 28.5 - 71.9 segments TUI Group - 133.7 - 154.0 + 13.2 - 158.6 - 214.3 + 26.0 TUI Group at - 125.1 - 154.0 + 18.8 - 150.5 - 214.3 + 29.8 constant currency Discontinued - - 3.1 n. a. - - 15.3 n. a. operations Total - 133.7 - 157.1 + 14.9 - 158.6 - 229.6 + 30.9 EBITA EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Hotels & 84.7 72.4 + 17.0 179.1 120.0 + 49.3 Resorts Cruises 54.9 46.9 + 17.1 92.4 75.0 + 23.2 Destination - 9.3 - 3.1 - 200.0 - 9.9 - 0.8 n. a. Experiences Holiday 130.3 116.2 + 12.1 261.6 194.2 + 34.7 Experiences Northern - 93.8 - 114.5 + 18.1 - 129.2 - 148.1 + 12.8 Region Central - 91.8 - 86.4 - 6.2 - 151.5 - 140.2 - 8.1 Region Western - 62.9 - 80.1 + 21.5 - 118.7 - 128.8 + 7.8 Region Sales & - 248.5 - 281.0 + 11.6 - 399.4 - 417.1 + 4.2 Marketing All other - 29.0 - 17.6 - 64.8 - 54.5 - 29.0 - 87.9 segments TUI Group - 147.2 - 182.4 + 19.3 - 192.3 - 251.9 + 23.7 Discontinued - - 6.6 n. a. - - 22.2 n. a. operations Total - 147.2 - 189.0 + 22.1 - 192.3 - 274.1 + 29.8 Segmental performance Holiday Experiences Hotels & Resorts Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Total 267.9 281.4 - 4.8 563.3 564.6 - 0.2 turnover in EUR million Turnover 143.1 158.8 - 9.9 287.9 300.0 - 4.0 in EUR million Underlying 84.8 73.6 + 15.2 179.2 122.8 + 45.9 EBITA in EUR million Underlying 91.7 73.6 + 24.6 182.0 122.8 + 48.2 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Capacity 7,322.1 7,173.5 + 2.1 16,192.0 15,542.1 + 4.2 hotels total 1, 4 in '000 Riu 4,038.1 4,180.8 - 3.4 8,433.1 8,382.9 + 0.6 Robinson 555.8 512.8 + 8.4 1,246.9 1,167.0 + 6.9 Blue 957.8 677.0 + 41.4 1,767.4 1,254.4 + 40.9 Diamond 79.6 78.4 + 1.1 77.1 75.3 + 1.8 Occupancy rate hotels total 2 in %, variance in % points Riu 88.5 90.5 - 2.0 86.5 88.2 - 1.7 Robinson 62.2 60.1 + 2.1 63.0 62.4 + 0.6 Blue 80.0 80.2 - 0.3 78.8 81.1 - 2.3 Diamond Average 79 78 + 2.1 71 70 + 2.3 revenue per bed hotels total3 in EUR Riu 72 75 - 3.5 68 69 - 1.6 Robinson 105 101 + 3.7 97 93 + 4.1 Blue 154 144 + 6.7 138 125 + 9.8 Diamond Turnover measures include fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity. 1 Group owned or leased hotel beds multiplied by opening days per quarter 2 Occupied beds divided by capacity 3 Arrangement revenue divided by occupied beds 4 Previous year's total capacity now includes Blue Diamond · Hotels & Resorts delivered a strong result in H1, with higher overall occupancy and average rate. Further hotels were opened in H1, bringing the total number of openings since merger to 38. · We also continued to streamline our existing portfolio. As previously announced, three hotels were sold by Riu in Q1, realising a gain of EUR 38 m. In addition, hotels have been repositioned to TUI Blue and TUI Magic Life. · Riu continues to deliver a strong operational performance, with high occupancy rates reflecting its year-round destination portfolio. Average revenue per bed performance reflects the impact of foreign exchange translation, in particular on our Mexican hotels - excluding this, revenue per bed was up 7 % year on year. The strong operational performance and year on year benefit of hotel openings were partly offset by the impact of hurricanes in the Caribbean (resulting in the closure of a hotel in St. Martin) and loss of earnings from the three hotels which were sold in Q1. · Robinson's H1 performance was in line with prior year, with new clubs in the Maldives and Thailand in ramp up phase, and the closure of a club in Fuerteventura for renovation. · Blue Diamond delivered further growth in earnings, despite hurricane disruption, reflecting growth in the hotel portfolio. · The result also reflects an improved performance in our hotels in Turkey, as demand continues to strengthen. · The Hotels & Resorts result includes EUR 3 m impact from the earlier timing of Easter. Cruises Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Turnover 1 203.3 194.0 + 4.8 395.6 345.9 + 14.4 in EUR million

Underlying 54.9 46.9 + 17.1 92.4 75.0 + 23.2 EBITA in EUR million Underlying 55.2 46.9 + 17.7 93.0 75.0 + 24.0 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Occupancy in %, variance in % points TUI Cruises 99.6 100.0 - 0.4 98.9 99.7 - 0.8 Marella 98.4 98.1 + 0.3 99.6 99.6 0.0 Cruises 2 Hapag-Lloyd 77.2 76.0 + 1.2 76.4 73.8 + 2.6 Cruises Passenger days in '000 TUI Cruises 1,247.6 1,024.2 + 21.8 2,514.0 2,031.7 + 23.7 Marella 558.8 562.3 - 0.6 1,250.6 1,090.0 + 14.7 Cruises 2 Hapag-Lloyd 92.9 89.3 + 4.0 167.8 163.7 + 2.5 Cruises Average daily rates 3 in EUR TUI Cruises 147 150 - 2.0 148 147 + 0.7 Marella 143 131 + 9.2 136 127 + 7.1 Cruises 2, 4 in GBP Hapag-Lloyd 653 633 + 3.2 600 595 + 0.8 Cruises 1 No turnover is carried for TUI Cruises as the joint venture is consolidated at equity 2 Rebranded from Thomson Cruises in October 2017 3 Per day and passenger 4 Inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises · Cruises result increased in H1, with additional capacity in TUI Cruises and Marella Cruises, and a strong yield performance across all three brands. · TUI Cruises earnings increased due to the addition of Mein Schiff 6 in May 2017, with a continued strong performance across the rest of the fleet. · Marella Cruises earnings increased primarily due to the addition of Marella Discovery in May 2017. Majesty exited the fleet in November 2017. · Hapag-Lloyd Cruises earnings were in line with prior year, with a good underlying performance offsetting year on year dry dock effects. Destination Experiences EUR Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % million restated H1 2018 restated Total 56.2 53.5 + 5.0 138.6 127.0 + 9.1 turnover Turnover 21.4 23.4 - 8.5 59.8 54.6 + 9.5 Underlying - 9.1 - 2.5 - 264.0 - 9.3 0.3 n. a. EBITA Underlying - 8.7 - 2.5 - 248.0 - 7.6 0.3 n. a. EBITA at constant currency rates · Destination Experiences' H1 underlying EBITA result reflects a change made since prior year to the way in which Sales & Marketing are recharged. This results in a phasing of earnings into H2. · Excluding the impact of this change, Destination Experiences delivered a good operational performance. H1 arrival guests grew by 5 %, with increased earnings in Spain, Portugal and Greece as well as improved trading in Turkey and Tunisia. Sales & Marketing Sales & Marketing Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Turnover 2,733.8 2,548.0 + 7.3 5,762.3 5,346.3 + 7.8 in EUR million Underlying - 238.5 - 254.5 + 6.3 - 371.9 - 383.9 + 3.1 EBITA in EUR million Underlying - 240.3 - 254.5 + 5.6 - 373.3 - 383.9 + 2.8 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Direct 75 75 - 74 73 + 1.0 distributi on mix 1 in %, variance in % points Online mix 50 49 + 1.0 49 47 + 2.0 2 in %, variance in % points Customers 3,077 2,883 + 6.7 6,692 6,344 + 5.5 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Sales & Marketing delivered a good portfolio performance in H1. Turnover grew by 8 %, reflecting 5 % increase in customer volumes and higher selling prices in the UK (primarily as a result of currency cost inflation) as well as the earlier timing of Easter. · Direct and online distribution mix also continued to increase, to 74 % and 49 % respectively. · The H1 underlying EBITA result includes EUR 19 m benefit from the earlier timing of Easter. Northern Region Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Turnover 1,145.2 1,096.3 + 4.5 2,324.1 2,204.3 + 5.4 in EUR million Underlying - 89.4 - 108.7 + 17.8 - 120.5 - 138.0 + 12.7 EBITA in EUR million Underlying - 90.8 - 108.7 + 16.5 - 121.7 - 138.0 + 11.8 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Direct 91 90 + 1.0 92 90 + 2.0 distributi on mix1 in %, variance in % points Online 66 63 + 3.0 65 63 + 2.0 mix2 in %, variance in % points Customers 1,114 1,117 - 0.3 2,363 2,363 0.0 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Nordics delivered significant growth in earnings in H1, with a very strong trading performance. We are particularly pleased with the improvement in margin, reflecting the benefit of the TUI rebrand, implementation of Cyrus yield management and One CRM, and realisation of operational efficiencies. · In the UK, demand remains resilient, with customer volumes in line with prior year. Trading margins have continued to normalise as expected, as a result of the weaker Pound Sterling. The TUI rebrand was completed successfully with an additional cost of EUR 20 m in H1. · Our Canadian joint venture delivered a good performance in H1, with further growth in earnings. · The Northern Region result includes EUR 15 m benefit from the earlier timing of Easter. Central Region Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Turnover 1,040.0 887.1 + 17.2 2,305.9 2,028.0 + 13.7 in EUR million Underlying - 89.4 - 91.3 + 2.1 - 145.8 - 143.7 - 1.5 EBITA in EUR million Underlying - 89.7 - 91.3 + 1.8 - 146.0 - 143.7 - 1.6 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Direct 50 49 + 1.0 49 47 + 2.0 distributi on mix1 in %, variance in % points Online 23 19 + 4.0 21 17 + 4.0 mix2 in %, variance in % points Customers 1,054 885 + 19.0 2,418 2,146 + 12.7 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Germany continues to see strong demand for holidays, with volumes up 10 % in H1. Direct and online distribution mix improved further, to 48 % and 21 % respectively. · The Central Region result reflects the non-repeat (EUR 24 m) of last year's sickness event in TUI fly. · This was offset by the write off of EUR 20 m wet lease receivable as a result of the Niki insolvency. Following the insolvencies of Air Berlin and Niki, TUI fly has taken back some aircraft and crew, with the remainder being wet leased out under a new agreement. As outlined at Q1, there has been some impact on the airline cost base which was not fully recovered through trading and efficiency, however, we expect this to improve over time. · The Central Region result includes EUR 2 m benefit from the earlier timing of Easter. Western Region Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Turnover 548.6 564.6 - 2.8 1,132.3 1,114.0 + 1.6 in EUR million Underlying - 59.7 - 54.5 - 9.5 - 105.6 - 102.2 - 3.3 EBITA in EUR million Underlying - 59.8 - 54.5 - 9.7 - 105.6 - 102.2 - 3.3 EBITA at constant currency rates in EUR million Direct 75 73 + 2.0 75 72 + 3.0 distributi on mix1 in %, variance in % points Online mix 58 57 + 1.0 58 56 + 2.0 2 in %, variance in % points Customers 910 881 + 3.3 1,911 1,835 + 4.1 in '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales · Benelux performed well in H1, benefitting from good trading, as well as the non-repeat of rebrand costs in Belgium and Schiphol night flying restrictions last year. · France remains challenging. Whilst the integration of the Transat business is going well, volumes have been impacted by the transition from the Transat to TUI brand, therefore the result includes additional marketing costs to support the rebrand. In addition, the result reflects the inclusion of Transat's trading losses at the start of the year (the business was acquired end of October 2016). We remain focussed on improving the French result in the full year. · The Western Region result includes EUR 2 m benefit from the earlier timing of Easter. All other segments EUR Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % million restated H1 2018 restated Turnover 162.5 147.6 + 10.1 307.9 307.0 + 0.3 Underlying - 25.8 - 17.5 - 47.4 - 49.0 - 28.5 - 71.9 EBITA Underlying - 23.0 - 17.5 - 31.4 - 44.6 - 28.5 - 56.6 EBITA at constant currency rates · As previously stated, the H1 result includes the impact of a significant planned aircraft maintenance event (D check) in Corsair. · In addition the variance to prior year reflects the revaluation of share based payments (in relation to senior management long term incentive schemes), based on the increase in TUI share price. Financial position and net assets Cash Flow / Net capex and investments / Net debt The cash outflow from operating activities increased by EUR 165.0 m to EUR 443.5 m. This was due in particular to higher advance payments to hotels, payments for the integration of Transat in France and the deconsolidation of the Travelopia Group. From this interim report, we have adjusted the definition of our net debt. While net debt has so far been calculated as the balance between current and non-current financial debt and cash and cash equivalents, we will also consider future short-term interest-bearing investments as a deduction item. The majority of these investments becomes due between three and six months.

In accordance with IFRS regulations, these investments are not shown as cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet but within current trade receivables and other assets. This adjustment had no effect on the previous year. Net debt EUR million H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Financial debt 1,977.8 2,027.4 - 2.4 Cash and cash equivalents 1,338.1 623.3 + 114.7 Short-term interest-bearing 63.7 - n. a. investments Net debt 576.0 1,404.1 - 59.0 The net debt position of the continuing operations improved by EUR 828.1 m to EUR 576.0 m. The year-on-year improvement was attributable mainly to the receipt of disposal proceeds not yet fully reinvested. Net capex and investments EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Cash gross capex Hotels & 53.0 71.8 - 26.2 115.1 130.6 - 11.9 Resorts Cruises 2.7 223.8 - 98.8 38.1 247.2 - 84.6 Destination 1.3 0.4 + 225.0 2.1 2.6 - 19.2 Experiences Holiday 57.0 296.0 - 80.7 155.3 380.4 - 59.2 Experiences Northern 15.9 13.5 + 17.8 24.2 25.9 - 6.6 Region Central 3.3 4.1 - 19.5 10.2 7.3 + 39.7 Region Western 6.9 6.4 + 7.8 13.0 13.7 - 5.1 Region Sales & 26.1 24.0 + 8.8 47.4 46.9 + 1.1 Marketing All other 37.6 23.4 + 60.7 92.9 48.3 + 92.3 segments TUI Group 120.7 343.4 - 64.9 295.6 475.5 - 37.8 Discontinued - 4.5 n. a. - 10.6 n. a. operations Total 120.7 347.9 - 65.3 295.6 486.1 - 39.2 Net pre - 60.7 33.7 n. a. - 20.2 117.5 n. a. delivery payments on aircraft Financial 13.6 1.0 n. a. 24.2 103.1 - 76.5 investments Divestments - 7.1 - 16.8 + 57.7 - 92.3 - 11.6 - 695.7 Net capex 66.5 365.8 - 81.8 207.3 695.1 - 70.2 and investments The decline in net capex and investments was mainly driven by the acquisition of a cruise ship for Marella Cruises and of Transat last year as well as the sale of three Riu hotels in Q1 2018. Assets and liabilities Assets and liabilities EUR million 31 Mar 2018 30 Sep 2017 Var. % Non-current assets 10,088.8 9,867.6 + 2.2 Current assets 3,944.3 4,317.9 - 8.7 Assets 14,033.1 14,185.5 - 1.1 Equity 2,993.2 3,533.7 - 15.3 Provisions 2,098.4 2,278.7 - 7.9 Financial liabilities 1,977.8 1,933.1 + 2.3 Other liabilities 6,963.7 6,440.0 + 8.1 Liabilities 14,033.1 14,185.5 - 1.1 As at 31 March 2018, TUI Group's balance sheet total amounted to EUR 14.0 bn, a decrease of 1.1 % compared to financial year end 30 September 2017. The equity ratio stood at 21.3 %, falling below its level of 24.9 % as at 30 September 2017. Details see Notes from page 30 Fuel / Foreign exchange Our strategy of hedging the majority of our jet fuel and currency requirements for future seasons, as detailed below, remains unchanged. This gives us certainty of costs when planning capacity and pricing. The following table shows the percentage of our forecast requirement that is currently hedged for Euros, US Dollars and jet fuel for our Sales & Marketing, which account for over 90 % of our Group currency and fuel exposure. Foreign Exchange / Fuel % Summer 2018 Winter 2018 / 19 Euro 93 67 US Dollar 96 77 Jet Fuel 91 79 As at 3 May 2018 Comments on the consolidated income statement The consolidated income statement reflects the seasonality of the tourism business, with negative results generated in the period from October to March due to the seasonal nature of the business. In the first half of 2018, turnover totalled EUR 6.8 bn, up 7.2 % year-on-year. At constant currency rates, turnover grew by 8.5 % year-on-year in H1 2018. Apart from the 5.5 % increase in customer volumes in Sales & Marketing, the year-on-year turnover growth was driven by additional capacity in the Cruises segment, higher average selling prices in the Hotels & Resorts segment and higher pricing in the UK. The year-on-year improvement in the result from continuing operations was attributable to the operating performance as well as the proceeds of disposals of two hotel companies, a hotel and an aircraft. Income statement of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 Mar 2018 EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Turnover 3,264.1 3,071.8 + 6.3 6,813.5 6,353.8 + 7.2 Cost of sales 3,177.0 3,029.2 + 4.9 6,558.7 6,127.9 + 7.0 Gross profit 87.1 42.6 + 104.5 254.8 225.9 + 12.8 Administrative 313.6 313.8 - 0.1 621.4 601.1 + 3.4 expenses Other income 2.9 2.9 0.0 48.6 5.1 + 852.9 Other expenses - 0.9 n. a. 0.3 2.2 - 86.4 Financial 3.5 30.8 - 88.6 17.7 37.0 - 52.2 income Financial 31.0 39.4 - 21.3 68.1 81.1 - 16.0 expenses Share of 76.4 70.3 + 8.7 121.5 105.6 + 15.1 result of joint ventures and associates Earnings - 174.7 - 207.5 + 15.8 - 247.2 - 310.8 + 20.5 before income taxes from continuing operations Income taxes - 33.2 - 43.6 + 23.9 - 47.0 - 65.3 + 28.0 Result from - 141.5 - 163.9 + 13.7 - 200.2 - 245.5 + 18.5 continuing operations Result from - - 54.6 n. a. - - 63.1 n. a. discontinued operations Group loss - 141.5 - 218.5 + 35.2 - 200.2 - 308.6 + 35.1 Group loss - 170.9 - 245.4 + 30.4 - 270.5 - 362.9 + 25.5 attributable to shareholders of TUI AG Group loss 29.4 26.9 + 9.3 70.3 54.3 + 29.5 attributable to non-controllin g interest Alternative performance measures Key indicators used to manage the TUI Group are EBITA and underlying EBITA. We define EBITA as earnings before interest, income taxes and goodwill impairment. EBITA includes amortisation of other intangible assets. EBITA does not include measurement effects from interest hedges and in the prior year also earnings effects from container shipping. We consider underlying EBITA to be the most suitable performance indicator for explaining the development of the TUI Group's operating performance. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains on disposal of financial investments, expenses in connection with restructuring measures according to IAS 37, all effects of purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition cost and conditional purchase price payments and other expenses for and income from one-off items. The table below shows a reconciliation of earnings before taxes from continuing operations to underlying earnings. In H1 FY2018, adjustments (including one-off items and purchase price allocations for continuing operations) amounted to EUR 33.7 m, a decline of EUR 3.9 m year-on-year. Reconciliation to underlying earnings EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Earnings - 174.7 - 207.5 + 15.8 - 247.2 - 310.8 + 20.5 before income taxes Income from - - 2.3 n. a. - - 2.3 n. a. the sale of the shares in Container Shipping Net interest 27.5 27.4 + 0.4 54.9 61.2 - 10.3 expense and expense from the measurement of interest hedges EBITA - 147.2 - 182.4 + 19.3 - 192.3 - 251.9 + 23.7 Adjustments: plus: Losses - - - 0.7 on disposals plus: 4.3 16.9 13.4 17.1 Restructurin g expense plus: 7.4 7.5 15.0 15.2 Expense from purchase price allocation plus: 1.8 4.0 5.3 4.6 Expense / less: Income from other one-off items Underlying - 133.7 - 154.0 + 13.2 - 158.6 - 214.3 + 26.0 EBITA The improvement in the interest result in H1 FY2018 was mainly driven by the improvement in net debt position and lower interest rates. Adjustments include one-off income and expense items impacting or distorting the assessment of the operating profitability of the segments and the Group due to their level and frequency. These items primarily include major restructuring and integration expenses not meeting the criteria of IAS 37, material expenses for litigation, gains and losses from the sale of aircraft and other material business transactions of a one-off nature. In H1 FY2018 TUI Group's operating loss adjusted for one-off effects improved by EUR 55.7 m to EUR 158.6 m. In H1 FY2018, adjustments included expenses for purchase price allocations of EUR 15.0 m and in particular for the integration of Transat in France and the restructuring of our German flight sector. Key figures of income statement (continuing operations) EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2018 H1 2017 Var. % Earnings 119.8 102.8 + 16.5 346.0 315.0 + 9.8 before interest, income taxes, depreciation , impairment and rent (EBITDAR) Operating 160.0 184.9 - 13.5 330.7 367.3 - 10.0 rental expenses Earnings - 40.2 - 82.1 + 51.0 15.3 - 52.3 n. a. before interest, income taxes, depreciation and impairment (EBITDA) Depreciation 107.0 100.3 + 6.7 207.6 199.6 + 4.0 / amortisation less reversals of depreciation / amortisation * Earnings - 147.2 - 182.4 + 19.3 - 192.3 - 251.9 + 23.7 before interest, income taxes and impairment of goodwill (EBITA) Earnings - 147.2 - 182.4 + 19.3 - 192.3 - 251.9 + 23.7 before interest and income taxes (EBIT) Net interest 27.5 27.4 - 0.4 54.9 61.2 + 10.3 expense and expense from the measurement of interest hedges Income from - 2.3 n. a. - 2.3 n. a. the sale of the shares in Container

Shipping Earnings - 174.7 - 207.5 + 15.8 - 247.2 - 310.8 + 20.5 before income taxes (EBT) * On property, plant and equipment, intangible asssets, financial and other assets Other segment indicators Underlying EBITDA EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Hotels & 111.5 97.6 + 14.2 228.4 167.9 + 36.0 Resorts Cruises 68.4 60.1 + 13.8 125.8 101.6 + 23.8 Destination - 6.9 - 0.6 n. a. - 5.0 4.2 n. a. Experiences Holiday 173.0 157.1 + 10.1 349.2 273.7 + 27.6 Experiences Northern - 74.6 - 94.6 + 21.1 - 97.4 - 110.8 + 12.1 Region Central - 84.4 - 86.6 + 2.5 - 136.0 - 134.0 - 1.5 Region Western - 55.7 - 50.0 - 11.4 - 97.5 - 93.7 - 4.1 Region Sales & - 214.7 - 231.2 + 7.1 - 330.9 - 338.5 + 2.2 Marketing All other 10.2 14.2 - 28.2 19.5 37.5 - 48.0 segments TUI Group - 31.5 - 59.9 + 47.4 37.8 - 27.3 n. a. Discontinued - - 3.1 n. a. - - 15.3 n. a. operations Total - 31.5 - 63.0 + 50.0 37.8 - 42.6 n. a. EBITDA EUR million Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Var. % H1 2017 Var. % restated H1 2018 restated Hotels & 111.4 97.5 + 14.3 228.4 167.3 + 36.5 Resorts Cruises 68.4 60.1 + 13.8 125.8 101.6 + 23.8 Destination - 7.2 - 1.2 - 500.0 - 5.7 3.1 n. a. Experiences Holiday 172.6 156.4 + 10.4 348.5 272.0 + 28.1 Experiences Northern - 76.0 - 97.4 + 22.0 - 100.1 - 114.8 + 12.8 Region Central - 86.9 - 81.2 - 7.0 - 140.6 - 129.6 Region Western - 57.7 - 74.9 + 23.0 - 108.3 - 118.7 + 8.8 Region Sales & - 220.6 - 253.5 + 13.0 - 349.0 - 363.1 + 3.9 Marketing All other 7.8 15.0 - 48.0 15.8 38.8 - 59.3 segments TUI Group - 40.2 - 82.1 + 51.0 15.3 - 52.3 n. a. Discontinued - - 6.6 n. a. - - 22.2 n. a. operations Total - 40.2 - 88.7 + 54.7 15.3 - 74.5 n. a. Employees 31 March 2017 Var. % 31 March 2018 restated Hotels & Resorts 19,068 18,447 + 3.4 Cruises 313 313 0.0 Destination 3,333 2,648 + 25.9 Experiences Holiday Experiences 22,714 21,408 + 6.1 Northern Region 13,268 14,016 - 5.3 Central Region 10,235 10,123 + 1.1 Western Region 6,058 6,037 + 0.3 Sales & Marketing 29,561 30,176 - 2.0 All other segments 3,498 3,558 - 1.7 TUI Group 55,773 55,142 + 1.1 Discontinued - 3,556 n. a. operations Total 55,773 58,698 - 5.0 Corporate Governance Composition of the Boards In H1 2018 the composition of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of TUI AG changed as follows: The Annual General Meeting on 13 February 2018 elected Dr. Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG, as a member of the Supervisory Board. At the same time, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board Sir Michael Hodgkinson, stepped down at the close of the Annual General Meeting. Mr. Peter Long succeeded him in this role. Mr. Horst Baier, Chief Financial Officer, has decided not to extend his contract as Member of the Board that expires in November 2018. The TUI AG Group Supervisory Board has appointed Ms. Birgit Conix as member of the Executive Board as of 15 July 2018. On Horst Baier's departure in Autumn 2018, Birgit Conix will take over responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer. The current, complete composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is listed on our website, where it has been made permanently available to the public. www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/corporate-governance Risk and Opportunity Report Successful management of existing and emerging risks and opportunities is critical to the long-term success of our business and to the achievement of our strategic objectives. Full details of our risk governance framework and principal risks and opportunities can be found in the Annual Report 2017. With the brand change programme successfully being implemented in all source markets, the related risk is no longer considered principal to the Group. All other principal risks and uncertainties outlined in that report continue to face the Group and are set out below: Inherent risks to the sector Destination disruption; macroeconomic risks; competition & consumer preferences; input cost volatility; seasonal cashflow profile; legal & regulatory compliance; health & safety; supply chain risk; joint venture partnerships Actively managed principal risks IT development & strategy; growth strategy; integration & restructuring opportunities; sustainable development; information security; Brexit Our main concern related to Brexit continues to be whether or not all of our airlines will continue to have access to EU airspace as now. We will continue to address the importance of there being a special deal for aviation to protect consumer choice with the relevant UK and EU ministers and officials, and are assessing options to ensure the Group is not adversely affected to any material extent in this area. Our Brexit Steering Committee continues to monitor external developments and coordinates our mitigation strategy. With the EU GDPR regulation being enforced imminently, whereby any breaches may result in a significant financial penalty, the gross impact to the Information Security principal risk has increased. Our mitigation strategy including making information security part of everyone's job continues to focus on managing the likelihood of this risk materialising. Details see Risk Report in our Annual Report 2017, from page 30 INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Income statement of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 Mar 2018 EUR million Notes H1 2018 H1 2017 Turnover (1) 6,813.5 6,353.8 Cost of sales (2) 6,558.7 6,127.9 Gross profit 254.8 225.9 Administrative expenses (2) 621.4 601.1 Other income (3) 48.6 5.1 Other expenses 0.3 2.2 Financial income 17.7 37.0 Financial expenses 68.1 81.1 Share of result of joint (4) 121.5 105.6 ventures and associates Earnings before income - 247.2 - 310.8 taxes from continuing operations Income taxes (5) - 47.0 - 65.3 Result from continuing - 200.2 - 245.5 operations Result from discontinued - - 63.1 operations Group loss - 200.2 - 308.6 Group loss attributable - 270.5 - 362.9 to shareholders of TUI AG Group loss attributable (6) 70.3 54.3 to non-controlling interest Earnings per share EUR H1 2018 H1 2017 Basic and diluted earnings per share - 0.46 - 0.62 from continuing operations - 0.46 - 0.51 from discontinued operations - - 0.11 Condensed statement of comprehensive income of the TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 Mar 2018 EUR million H1 2018 H1 2017 Group loss - 200.2 - 308.6 Remeasurements of pension 79.1 223.2 obligations and related fund assets Income tax related to items that - 13.4 - 53.4 will not be reclassified Items that will not be reclassified 65.7 169.8 to profit or loss Foreign exchange differences - 67.7 28.8 Financial instruments available for - 131.9 sale Cash flow hedges 21.3 - 50.3 Changes in the measurement of 25.7 15.6 companies measured at equity Income tax related to items that may - 4.5 - 0.2 be reclassified Items that may be reclassified to - 25.2 125.8 profit or loss Other comprehensive income 40.5 295.6 Total comprehensive income - 159.7 - 13.0 attributable to shareholders of TUI - 225.3 - 84.8 AG attributable to non-controlling 65.6 71.8 interest Allocation of share of shareholders of TUI AG of total comprehensive income Continuing operations - 225.3 - 22.3 Discontinued operations - - 62.5 Financial position of the TUI Group as at 31 Mar 2018 EUR million Notes 31 Mar 2018 30 Sep 2017 Assets Goodwill 2,877.5 2,889.5 Other intangible 555.5 548.1 assets Property, plant and (7) 4,401.1 4,253.7 equipment Investments in 1,379.2 1,306.2 joint ventures and associates Financial assets (12) 53.2 69.5 available for sale Trade receivables (12) 222.2 211.8 and other assets Touristic payments 170.4 185.2 on account Derivative (12) 77.7 79.9 financial instruments Deferred tax assets 352.0 323.7 Non-current assets 10,088.8 9,867.6 Inventories 118.9 110.2 Financial assets (12) 5.0 - available for sale Trade receivables (12) 949.3 794.5 and other assets Touristic payments 1,036.8 573.4 on account

Derivative (12) 326.2 215.4 financial instruments Income tax assets 142.3 98.7 Cash and cash (12), (15) 1,338.1 2,516.1 equivalents Assets held for (8) 27.7 9.6 sale Current assets 3,944.3 4,317.9 Total assets 14,033.1 14,185.5 Financial position of the TUI Group as at 31 Mar 2018 EUR million Notes 31 Mar 2018 30 Sep 2017 Equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 1,501.6 1,501.6 Capital reserves 4,195.0 4,195.0 Revenue reserves - 3,363.0 - 2,756.9 Equity before 2,333.6 2,939.7 non-controlling interest Non-controlling 659.6 594.0 interest Equity (11) 2,993.2 3,533.7 Pension provisions and (9) 987.7 1,094.7 similar obligations Other provisions 766.1 801.4 Non-current provisions 1,753.8 1,896.1 Financial liabilities (10), (12) 1,801.5 1,761.2 Derivative financial (12) 58.0 50.4 instruments Income tax liabilities 147.9 150.2 Deferred tax 58.7 109.0 liabilities Other liabilities (12) 140.2 150.2 Non-current 2,206.3 2,221.0 liabilities Non-current provisions 3,960.1 4,117.1 and liabilities Pension provisions and (9) 34.2 32.7 similar obligations Other provisions 310.4 349.9 Current provisions 344.6 382.6 Financial liabilities (10), (12) 176.3 171.9 Trade payables (12) 1,839.0 2,653.3 Touristic advance 3,803.8 2,446.4 payments received Derivative financial (12) 300.7 217.2 instruments Income tax liabilities 61.9 65.3 Other liabilities (12) 552.4 598.0 Current liabilities 6,734.1 6,152.1 Liabilities related to 1.1 - assets held for sale Current provisions and 7,079.8 6,534.7 liabilities Total provisions and 14,033.1 14,185.5 liabilities Condensed statement of changes in Group equity for the period from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 Mar 2018 Subscribed Capital Revenue Equity Non-controlling Total capital reserve reserves before interest s non-co EUR million ntroll ing intere st Balance as at 1,501.6 4,195.0 - 2,939. 594.0 3,533 1 Oct 2017 2,756.9 7 .7 Dividends - - - 381.8 - - - 381.8 381.8 Share-based - - 1.0 1.0 - 1.0 payment schemes Group loss - - - 270.5 - 70.3 - 270.5 200.2 Foreign - - - 63.0 - 63.0 - 4.7 - exchange 67.7 differences Cash Flow - - 21.3 21.3 - 21.3 Hedges Remeasurements - - 79.1 79.1 - 79.1 of pension obligations and related fund assets Changes in the - - 25.7 25.7 - 25.7 measurement of companies measured at equity Taxes - - - 17.9 - 17.9 - - attributable 17.9 to other comprehensive income Other - - 45.2 45.2 - 4.7 40.5 comprehensive income Total - - - 225.3 - 65.6 - comprehensive 225.3 159.7 income Balance as at 1,501.6 4,195.0 - 2,333. 659.6 2,993 31 Mar 2018 3,363.0 6 .2 Condensed statement of changes in Group equity for the period from 1 Oct 2016 to 31 Mar 2017 Subscribed Capital Revenue Equity Non-controlling Total capital reserve reserves before interest s non-co EUR million ntroll ing intere st Balance as at 1,500.7 4,192.2 - 2,675. 573.1 3,248 1 Oct 2016 3,017.8 1 .2 Dividends - - - 368.6 - - 0.3 - 368.6 368.9 Share-based - - 0.5 0.5 - 0.5 payment schemes Acquisition of - - - 21.8 - 21.8 - - own shares 21.8 Group loss - - - 362.9 - 54.3 - 362.9 308.6 Foreign - - 11.4 11.4 17.4 28.8 exchange differences Financial - - 131.9 131.9 - 131.9 instruments available for sale Cash Flow - - - 50.4 - 50.4 0.1 - Hedges 50.3 Remeasurements - - 223.2 223.2 - 223.2 of pension obligations and related fund assets Changes in the - - 15.6 15.6 - 15.6 measurement of companies measured at equity Taxes - - - 53.6 - 53.6 - - attributable 53.6 to other comprehensive income Other - - 278.1 278.1 17.5 295.6 comprehensive income Total - - - 84.8 - 84.8 71.8 - comprehensive 13.0 income Balance as at 1,500.7 4,192.2 - 2,200. 644.6 2,845 31 Mar 2017 3,492.5 4 .0 Condensed cash flow statement of the TUI Group EUR million Notes H1 2018 H1 2017 Cash outflow from (15) - 443.5 - 278.5 operating activities Cash outflow from (15) - 261.2 - 695.1 investing activities Cash outflow from (15) - 470.6 - 478.3 financing activities Net change in cash and - 1,175.3 - 1,451.9 cash equivalents Change in cash and - 2.4 - 14.3 cash equivalents due to exchange rate fluctuation Cash and cash 2,516.1 2,403.6 equivalents at beginning of period Cash and cash 1,338.4 937.4 equivalents at end of period of which included in 0.3 314.1 the balance sheet as assets held for sale NOTES General The TUI Group, with its major subsidiaries and other shareholdings, operates in the tourism business. TUI AG based in Hanover and Berlin, Germany, is TUI Group's parent company and a listed corporation under German law. The shares in the Company are traded on the London Stock Exchange and the Hanover and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of TUI AG and its subsidiaries cover the period from 1 October 2017 to 31 March 2018. The interim consolidated financial statements are prepared in euros. Unless stated otherwise, all amounts are stated in million euros (EURm). The interim consolidated financial statements were released for publication by the Executive Board of TUI AG on 7 May 2018. Accounting principles Declaration of compliance The interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2018 comprise condensed interim consolidated financial statements and an interim Group management report in accordance with § 115 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG). The interim consolidated financial statements were prepared in conformity with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and the relevant Interpretations of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) for interim financial reporting applicable in the European Union. In accordance with IAS 34, the Group's interim financial statements are published in a condensed form compared with the consolidated annual financial statements and should therefore be read in combination with TUI AG's consolidated financial statements for financial year 2017. The interim financial statements were reviewed by the Group's auditors. Going concern report according to the UK Corporate Governance Code TUI Group meets its day-to-day working capital requirements through cash in hand, bank balances and loans from financial institutions. As at 31 March 2018, TUI Group's net debt position (financial liabilities less short-term interest-bearing bank balances) totals EUR 576.0 m (as at 30 September 2017 net financial assets of EUR 583.0 m). The increase in net debt versus year-end is driven by typical seasonal cash outflows, mainly within the tour operator. The Group's main financial liabilities and credit lines as at 31 March 2018 are: · An external revolving credit facility worth EUR 1,535.0 m maturing in July 2022 to manage the seasonality of the Group's cash flows and liquidity,

· a bond 2016 / 21 with a nominal value of EUR 300.0 m issued by TUI AG, maturing in October 2021, · finance lease obligations worth EUR 1,294.5 m, and · liabilities to banks of EUR 358.8 m, primarily due to loan obligations from the acquisition of property, plant and equipment. The granting of the credit line requires compliance with certain financial covenants, which were fully complied with at the balance sheet date. Due to the current economic factors and the political situation in some destinations, there is some uncertainty over customer demand. TUI's Executive Board assumes that TUI's business model is sufficiently flexible to offset the challenges currently identifiable. The forecasts have shown that TUI Group will continue to have sufficient funds available from borrowings and operating cash flows in order to meet its payment obligations for the foreseeable future and guarantee its ability to continue as a going concern. In conformity with Rule C1.3 of the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Executive Board confirms that it is appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the consolidated financial statements. Accounting and measurement methods The preparation of the interim financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgements that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities and contingent liabilities as at the balance sheet date and the reported amounts of turnover and expenses during the reporting period. Actual results may deviate from the estimates. The accounting and measurement methods adopted in the preparation of the interim financial statements as at 31 March 2018 are materially consistent with those followed in preparing the previous consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2017. The income taxes were recorded based on the best estimate of the weighted average tax rate that is expected for the whole financial year. Newly applied standards Since the beginning of the financial year 2018 the following standards amended or newly issued by the IASB have been applied by TUI for the first time either mandatorily or voluntarily early: New applied standards in financial year 2018 Applicable Amendments Impact on Standard from financial statements IAS 7 1 Jan 2017 The No impact Angabeninitiative amendments on interim will enable reporting, users of at year-end financial additional statements to disclosures better evaluate changes in liabilities arising from financing activities. An entity is required to disclose additional information about cashflows and non-cash changes in liabilities, for which cashflows are classified as financing activities in the statement of cashflows. IAS 12 1 Jan 2017 The amendment No material Recognition of clarifies the impact Deferred Tax Assets accounting for Unrealised Losses for deferred tax assets for unrealised losses from available for sale financial assets. Various 1 Jan 2017/ The various No impact Annual Improvements to 1 Jan 2018 amendments IFRS (early from the (2014 - 2016) adoption) annual improvement project 2014 - 2016 affect minor changes to IFRS 12, IAS 28 and IFRS 1. Regarding the amendments to IAS 28 and IFRS 1, TUI has elected to early adopt the changes voluntarily. Group of consolidated companies The consolidated financial statements include all material subsidiaries over which TUI AG has control. Control requires TUI AG to have decision-making power over the relevant activities, be exposed to variable returns and have entitlements regarding the returns, or have the ability to affect the level of those variable returns through its decision-making power. The interim financial statements as at 31 March 2018 comprised a total of 254 subsidiaries of TUI AG. Development of the group of consolidated companies * and the Group companies measured at equity Consolidated Associates Joint subsidiaries ventures Balance at 30 Sep 259 13 28 2017 Additions 5 - 1 Incorporation 2 - - Acquisition 3 - 1 Disposals 10 - - Liquidation 8 - - Sale 2 - - Balance at 31 Mar 254 13 29 2018 * excl. TUI AG Acquisitions - Divestments Acquisitions In H1 2018, three travel agencies were acquired in the form of asset deals. Moreover, 100 % of the shares in Cruisetour AG, Zurich, Switzerland, as well as Croisimonde AG, Zug, Switzerland, were acquired on 21 December 2017. The aim of the acquisition is to increase market presence in the Cruises segment in the Swiss market. The considerations transferred for all acquisitions by TUI Group exclusively consist of purchase price payments, totalling EUR 6.9 m. The difference arising between the considerations and the remeasured acquired net assets as at the acquisition date of EUR 5.6 m was carried as provisional goodwill. This goodwill essentially constitutes part of the future earnings potential. Statement of financial position of Cruisetour AG and Croisimonde AG as at the date of first-time consolidation Fair value at date of first-time consolidation EUR million Other intangible assets 0.1 Trade and other receivables 2.9 Cash and cash equivalents 2.5 Other provisions 0.1 Trade and other liabilities 4.7 Equity 0.7 Based on the information available, it was not possible to finalise measurement of several components of the acquired assets and liabilities of the acquisitions, in particular in connection with the acquisition of Cruisetour AG and Croisimonde AG. Use was made of the 12-month period permitted under IFRS 3 for the completion of the purchase price allocation, which allows for a provisional purchase price allocation to the individual assets and liabilities until the end of that period. In the period from January 2018 to March 2018, Cruisetour AG and Croisimonde AG generated a turnover of in total EUR 4.0 m and an immaterial profit contribution. If the acquisition had occurred on 1 October 2017, consolidated pro-forma revenue of the TUI Group would have been EUR 6.0 m higher and profit after tax would have been EUR 0.3 m higher. No material acquisitions were made after the balance sheet date. In the reporting period, the purchase price allocations of Transat France S.A. acquired in financial year 2017 were finalised within the 12-month period stipulated by IFRS 3. Apart from an adjustment that decreased goodwill by EUR 13.7 m, the figures in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 March 2017 were retroactively adjusted as follows: Impact of changes in purchase price allocations and adjustments on the consolidated statement of financial position EUR million Fair value at Adjustment Fair values at date of date of acquisition first-time (31 Mar 2017) consolidation Other intangible 1.2 18.0 19.2 assets Property, plant and 5.7 2.3 8.0 equipment Investments - - - Fixed assets 6.9 20.3 27.2 Trade receivables 6.1 12.6 18.7 Other assets 16.0 - 1.8 14.2

Cash and cash 11.2 6.5 17.7 equivalents Deferred tax - 6.7 6.7 provisions Other provisions 6.0 - 0.2 5.8 Other liabilities 56.8 16.7 73.5 Equity - 22.6 14.4 - 8.2 The adjustments made do not have an impact on the prior year's income statement. In addition, shares in German Tur Turizm Ticaret A.S. were acquired for a purchase price of EUR 8.0 m. Divestments In the first half of 2018, two Riu Group hotel companies were divested. The sale of Dominicanotel S.A., Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Plata Caribe Beach S.A., Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, generated a profit on disposal of EUR 24.3 m. This profit includes a partial disposal of Riu Group's goodwill of EUR 5.2 m. Notes to the consolidated income statement TUI Group's results reflect the significant seasonal swing in tourism between the winter and summer travel months. The Group seeks to counteract the seasonal swing through a broad range of holiday offerings in the summer and winter season and its presence in different travel markets worldwide with varying annual cycles. The consolidated income statement reflects the seasonality of the tourism business, with the consequence that the result generated in the period from October to March is negative. Due to the seasonality of the business, a comparison of the first half year's results with the full-year results is not meaningful. (1) Turnover Turnover grew by 7.2 % year-on-year. Alongside an increase in customer volumes in Sales & Marketing, the turnover growth versus H1 2017 was driven by the additional capacity in the Cruises segment, higher average selling prices in Hotels & Resorts and higher prices in the UK. (2) Cost of sales and administrative expenses Cost of sales represent the expenses incurred to deliver tourism services. In addition to the expenses for staff costs, depreciation, amortisation, rent and leasing, they include all costs incurred by the Group in connection with the procurement and delivery of airline services, hotel accommodation and cruises as well as distribution costs. Administrative expenses comprise all expenses incurred in connection with the performance of administrative functions and break down as follows: Administrative expenes EUR million H1 2018 H1 2017 Staff cost 362.0 355.1 Rental and leasing expenses 27.0 30.9 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment 37.9 35.1 Others 194.5 180.0 Total 621.4 601.1 The cost of sales and administrative expenses include the following expenses for staff, depreciation / amortisation, rent and leasing: Staff cost EUR million H1 2018 H1 2017 Wages and salaries 941.1 900.1 Social security contributions, pension costs 217.5 214.2 and benefits Total 1,158.6 1,114.3 Depreciation / amortisation / impairment EUR million H1 2018 H1 2017 Depreciation and amortisation of 203.2 198.2 other intangible assets and property, plant and equipment Impairment of other intangible 4.8 - assets and property, plant and equipment Total 208.0 198.2 Rental and leasing expenses EUR million H1 2018 H1 2017 Rental and leasing expenses 349.5 383.3 Aircraft leasing expenses declined year-on-year, primarily due to foreign exchange effects. Leasing expenses for cruise ships also declined versus the prior year, in particular due to the expiry of a lease agreement at Marella Cruises. (3) Other income In H1 2018, other income mainly resulted from the sale of two hotel companies and one hotel. Additional income was generated from the sale of an aircraft. (4) Share of result of joint ventures and associates Share of result of joint ventures and associates H1 2018 H1 2017 EUR million restated Hotels & Resorts 44.5 42.8 Cruises 53.3 38.3 Destination Experiences 4.2 6.8 Holiday experiences 102.0 87.9 Northern Region 18.5 16.4 Central Region 0.7 1.2 Western Region 0.2 0.1 Sales and Marketing 19.4 17.7 All other segments 0.1 - Total 121.5 105.6 The increase in income from joint ventures and associates in the Cruises segment mainly results from the launch of Mein Schiff 6. (5) Income taxes The tax income arising in the reporting period is mainly driven by the seasonality of the tourism business. (6) Group loss attributable to non-controlling interest The Group result attributable to non-controlling interest represents a profit, which primarily relates to the RIUSA II Group with an amount of EUR 70.7 m (previous year EUR 54.3 m). Notes to the financial position of the TUI Group (7) Property, plant and equipment Property, plant and equipment rose by EUR 147.4 m year-on-year to EUR 4,401.1 m. The increase is primarily attributable to the acquisition of aircraft assets worth EUR 286.8 m, thereof two finance leased aircraft worth EUR 149.1 m, and investments in hotels of EUR 117.6 m, with an opposite effect resulting from depreciation / amortisation for the first half of the year as well as foreign currency translation. (8) Assets held for sale As at 31 March 2018, a hotel company was classified as a disposal group. Moreover, an administrative building is held for sale. (9) Pension provisions and similar obligations Pension provisions declined by EUR 105.5 m to EUR 1,021.9 m versus the end of the completed financial year. The decline is primarily driven by a decreasing shortfall in coverage of the funded pension plans in the UK. Assets of these funds rose as a result of contributions paid by the employer as well as a good performance of the plan assets. Pension plans with an excess of plan assets over funded obligations, carried under trade receivables and other assets, are almost flat versus 30 September 2017 at EUR 56.0 m. (10) Financial liabilities Non-current financial liabilities rose by EUR 40.3 m to EUR 1,801.5 m as against 30 September 2017. This was mainly driven by the increase in liabilities from finance leases by EUR 64.6 m. An opposite trend was caused by a reduction in liabilities to banks by EUR 24.9 m. (11) Changes in equity Equity decreased by EUR 540.5 m to EUR 2,993.2 overall versus 30 September 2017. In H1 2018, TUI AG paid a dividend of EUR 0.65 per no-par value share, EUR 381.8 m in total (previous year EUR 368.6 m), to its shareholders. The Group loss in the first half of the year is attributable to the seasonality of the tourism business. Gains and losses from effective cash flow hedges worth EUR 21.3 m (pre-tax) are carried under other comprehensive income in equity outside profit and loss (previous year EUR - 50.3 m). The revaluation of pension obligations is also carried under other comprehensive income in equity outside profit and loss. (12) Financial instruments Carrying amounts and fair values according to classes and measurement categories as at 31 Mar 2018 Category under IAS 39 Carrying At At Fair Fair Values Carrying Fair value amount amort cost value valu according amount of of ised with e to IAS 17 financial financial EUR million cost no thro (leases) instruments instruments effec ugh t on prof profi it t and and loss loss Assets Financial 58.2 - 32.1 26.1 - - 58.2 58.2 assets Available for sale Trade 1,171.5 867.6 - - - - 867.6 867.6 receivables and other assets Derivative financial instruments Hedging 355.8 - - 355.8 - - 355.8 355.8 transaction s Other 48.1 - - - 48.1 - 48.1 48.1 derivative financial instrument s Cash and 1,338.1 1,338 - - - - 1,338.1 1,338.1 cash .1 equivalents Liabilities Financial 1,977.8 683.3 - - - 1,294.5 683.3 696.3 liabilities Trade 1,839.0 1,837 - - - - 1,837.4 1,837.4 payables .4 Derivative financial instruments Hedging 304.4 - - 304.4 - - 304.4 304.4 transaction s Other 54.3 - - - 54.3 - 54.3 54.3 derivative financial instrument s Other 692.6 72.2 - - - - 72.2 72.2 liabilities Carrying amounts and fair values according to classes and measurement categories as at 30 Sep 2017 Category under IAS 39 Carrying At At Fair Fair Values Carrying Fair value amount amort cost value valu according amount of of ised with e to IAS 17 financial financial EUR million cost no thro (leases) instruments instruments effec ugh t on prof profi it t and and loss loss Assets Financial 69.5 - 43.5 26.0 - - 69.5 69.5 assets Available for sale

Trade 1,006.3 745.1 - - - - 745.1 745.1 receivables and other assets Derivative financial instruments Hedging 259.8 - - 259.8 - - 259.8 259.8 transaction s Other 35.5 - - - 35.5 - 35.5 35.5 derivative financial instrument s Cash and 2,516.1 2,516 - - - - 2,516.1 2,516.1 cash .1 equivalents Liabilities Financial 1,933.1 706.6 - - - 1,226.5 706.6 714.0 liabilities Trade 2,653.3 2,652 - - - - 2,652.4 2,652.4 payables .4 Derivative financial instruments Hedging 229.2 - - 229.2 - - 229.2 229.2 transaction s Other 38.4 - - - 38.4 - 38.4 38.4 derivative financial instrument s Other 748.2 95.2 - - - - 95.2 95.2 liabilities Due to the short remaining terms of cash and cash equivalents, current trade receivables and other assets, current trade payables and other liabilities, the carrying amounts are taken as realistic estimates of the fair values. The fair values of non-current trade receivables and other assets correspond to the present values of the cash flows associated with the assets, using current interest parameters which reflect market- and counterparty-related changes in terms and expectations. There are no financial investments held to maturity. Financial instruments classified as financial assets available for sale include an amount of EUR 32.1 m (previous year EUR 43.5 m) for interests in partnerships and corporations for which no active market exists. The fair values of these non-listed interests cannot be calculated by means of a measurement model since their future cash flows cannot be reliably determined. The investments are carried at cost. In the reporting period, and also as at 30 September 2017, there were no material disposals of interests in partnerships or corporations measured at cost. TUI does not intend to sell or derecognise any significant interest in these partnerships or corporations in the near future. Aggregation according to measurement categories under IAS 39 as at 31 Mar 2018 At At cost Fair value Carrying Fair amortise amount of value d cost financial instrume nts EUR with no through Total million effect profit on and loss profit and loss Loans and 2,205.7 - - - 2,205.7 2,205.7 receivabl es Financial assets available - 32.1 26.1 - 58.2 58.2 for sale held for - - - 48.1 48.1 48.1 trading Financial liabiliti es at 2,592.9 - - - 2,592.9 2,605.9 amortised cost held for - - - 54.3 54.3 54.3 trading Aggregation according to measurement categories under IAS 39 as at 30 Sep 2017 At At cost Fair value Carrying Fair amortise amount of value d cost financial instrume nts EUR with no through Total million effect profit on and loss profit and loss Loans and 3,261.2 - - - 3,261.2 3,261.2 receivabl es Financial assets available - 43.5 26.0 - 69.5 69.5 for sale held for - - - 35.5 35.5 35.5 trading Financial liabiliti es at 3,454.2 - - - 3,454.2 3,461.6 amortised cost held for - - - 38.4 38.4 38.4 trading Fair value measurement The following table presents the fair values of the recurring, non-recurring and other financial instruments recognised at fair value in accordance with the underlying measurement levels. The individual levels have been defined as follows in line with the input factors: · Level 1: quoted (unadjusted) prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities. · Level 2: input factors for the measurement are quoted market price other than those mentioned in Level 1, directly (as market price quotation) or indirectly (derivable from market price quotation) observable in the market for the asset or liability. · Level 3: input factors for the measurement of the asset or liability are based on non-observable market data. Hierarchy of financial instruments measured at fair value as at 31 Mar 2018 Fair value hierarchy EUR million Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets Financial assets 26.1 - - 26.1 Available for sale Derivative financial instruments Hedging transactions 355.8 - 355.8 - Other derivative 48.1 - 48.1 - financial instruments Liabilities Derivative financial instruments Hedging transactions 304.4 - 304.4 - Other derivative 54.3 - 54.3 - financial instruments Hierarchy of financial instruments measured at fair value as at 30 Sep 2017 Fair value hierarchy EUR million Total Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Assets Financial assets 26.0 - 20.1 5.9 Available for sale Derivative financial instruments Hedging transactions 259.8 - 259.8 - Other derivative 35.5 - 35.5 - financial instruments Liabilities Derivative financial instruments Hedging transactions 229.2 - 229.2 - Other derivative 38.4 - 38.4 - financial instruments At the end of every reporting period, TUI Group checks whether there are any reasons for reclassification to or from one of the measurement levels. Financial assets and financial liabilities are generally transferred out of Level 1 into Level 2 if the liquidity and trading activity no longer indicate an active market. The opposite situation applies to potential transfers out of Level 2 into Level 1. In the reporting period, there were no transfers between Level 1 and Level 2. Reclassifications from Level 3 to Level 2 or Level 1 are made if observable market price quo-tations become available for the asset or liability concerned. Checks of the measurement pa-rameters showed that the stake in peakwork AG did not classify as Level 2 any longer as no observable valuation parameter were available anymore. There were no other transfers from or to Level 3. TUI records transfers from or to Level 3 at the date of the obligating event or occasion triggering the transfer. Level 1 financial instruments The fair value of financial instruments for which an active market is available is based on the market price quotation at the balance sheet date. An active market exists if price quotations are easily and regularly available from a stock exchange, traders, brokers, price service providers or regulatory authorities, and if these prices represent actual and regular market transactions between independent business partners. These financial instruments are categorised within Level 1. The fair values correspond to the nominal values multiplied by the price quotations at the balance sheet date. Level 1 financial instruments primarily comprise shares in listed companies classified as available for sale and bonds issued in the category "Financial liabilities measured at amortised cost". Level 2 financial instruments The fair values of financial instruments not traded in an active market, e.g. over the counter derivatives (OTC), are determined by means of valuation techniques. These valuation techniques maximise the use of observable market data and minimise the use of Group-specific assumptions. If all essential input factors for the determination of the fair value of an instrument are observable, the instrument is categorised within Level 2. If one or several of the essential input factors are not based on observable market data, the instrument is categorised within Level 3. The specific valuation techniques used for the measurement of financial instruments are: · For over the counter bonds, liabilities to banks, promissory notes and other non-current financial liabilities, the fair value is determined as the present value of future cash flows, taking account of observable yield curves and the respective credit spread, which depends on the credit rating. · For over the counter derivatives, the fair value is determined by means of appropriate calculation methods, e.g. by discounting the expected future cash flows. The forward prices of forward transactions are based on the spot or cash prices, taking account of forward premiums and discounts. The calculation of the fair values of foreign exchange options and interest derivatives is based on the Black & Scholes model and the Turnbull & Wakeman model for fuel hedge options. The fair values determined on the basis of the Group's own systems are regularly compared with fair value confirmations of the external counterparties. · Other valuation techniques, e.g. discounting future cash flows, are used for the measurement of the fair values of other financial instruments. Level 3 financial instruments The following table shows the development of the values of the financial instruments measured at fair value on a recurring basis categorised within

Level 3 of the measurement hierarchy. Financial assets measured at fair value in level 3 Financial assets available for EUR million sale Balance as at 1 Oct 2016 6.0 Total gains or losses for the - 0.1 period recognised in other - 0.1 comprehensive income Balance as at 30 Sep 2017 5.9 Balance as at 1 Oct 2017 5.9 Additions 20.1 conversion / rebooking 20.1 Total gains or losses for the 0.1 period recognised in other 0.1 comprehensive income Balance as at 31 Mar 2018 26.1 The additions to Level 3 of the valuation hierarchy relate to the stake in peakwork AG. (13) Contingent liabilities As at 31 March 2018, contingent liabilities totalled EUR 133.9 m (previous year EUR 156.1 m). Contingent liabilities are reported at an amount representing the best estimate of the potential expenditure that would be required to meet the potential obligation as at the balance sheet date. As at 31 March 2018, contingent liabilities mainly relate to the provision of guarantees for the benefit of cruise or hotel activities. The decline of EUR 22.2 m versus 30 September 2017 is mainly driven by the return of guarantees for the Travelopia companies which had to be carried as off-balance sheet contingent liabilities following the sale of Specialist Group, and by scheduled repayments made by TUI Cruises GmbH. (14) Other financial commitments Nominal values of other financial commitments EUR million 31 Mar 2018 30 Sep 2017 Commitments from operating 2,832.0 2,777.4 lease, rental and charter contracts Order commitments in respect 3,984.6 4,164.5 of capital expenditure Other financial commitments 64.3 95.9 Total 6,880.9 7,037.8 Capital commitments decreased by EUR 179.9 m as at 31 March 2018 in comparison to 30 September 2017. This is largely driven by the delivery of new aircraft and foreign exchange effects for commitments denominated in non-functional currencies. Off-setting the reduction are higher levels of hotel construction commitments due to new projects. (15) Notes to the Group's cash flow statement Based on the after-tax Group result, the cash flow from operating activities is determined using the indirect method. In the reporting period, cash and cash equivalents declined by EUR 1,177.7 m to EUR 1,338.4 m, including an amount of EUR 0.3 m carried as assets held for sale. In the reporting period, the outflow of cash from operating activities amounted to EUR 443.5 m (previous year EUR 278.5 m). The outflow of cash from investing activities totals EUR 261.2 m (previous year EUR 695.1 m). It comprises a cash outflow for investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of EUR 364.0 m. The Group also recorded an inflow of EUR 127.8 m from the sale of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets as well as EUR 53.4 m from the sale of two consolidated companies. The cash flow from investing activities also includes an outflow of EUR 24.2 m in connection with the acquisition of consolidated companies and the acquisition of a joint venture. A cash outflow of EUR 54.2 m relates to short-term interest-bearing investments. The outflow of cash from financing activities totalled EUR 470.6 m (previous year EUR 478.3 m). TUI Group companies took out financial liabilities of EUR 4.5 m. Outflows included an amount of EUR 80.5 m for the redemption of financial liabilities, including EUR 51.7 m for finance lease obligations. At the reporting date, the external revolving credit line to manage the seasonality of cash flows and the Group's liquidity was not used. An outflow of cash of EUR 45.5 m relates to interest payments, while an outflow of cash of EUR 381.8 m resulted from dividends paid to TUI AG shareholders. In October 2017, an inflow of cash of EUR 32.7 m was generated by the sale of the shares in TUI AG held by the Employee Benefit Trust of TUI Travel Ltd., effected in the previous financial year. Cash and cash equivalents also decreased by EUR 2.4 m due to changes in exchange rates (in the previous year decline by EUR 14.3 m). At 31 March 2018, cash and cash equivalents of EUR 262.7 m were subject to restrictions (previous year EUR 261.0 m). On 30 September 2016, TUI AG entered into an agreement to close the gap between the obligations and the fund assets of defined benefit pension plans in the UK in the long run. At the reporting date an amount of EUR 144.2 m is deposited as security on a bank account. Until their disposal in financial year 2017, the shares in Hapag-Lloyd AG held by TUI AG were assigned as collateral. TUI Group can only use that cash and cash equivalents if it presents alternative collateral. Further, an amount of EUR 116.5 m (previous year EUR 116.5 m) was deposited with a Belgian subsidiary without acknowledgement of debt by the Belgian tax authorities in financial year 2013 respect of long-standing litigation over VAT refunds for the years 2001 to 2011. The purpose was to suspend the accrual of interest for both parties. In order to collateralise a potential repayment, the Belgian government was granted a bank guarantee. Due to the bank guarantee, TUI's ability to dispose of the cash and cash equivalents has been restricted. The other restrictions relate to cash and cash equivalents to be deposited due to legal or regulatory requirements. (16) Segment indicators Since the first quarter of 2018, the companies providing services in the destinations have been separately reported as the Destination Experiences segment. The other companies previously included in Other Tourism, such as the French scheduled carrier Corsair and central tourism functions such as information technology, are now included in All Other Segments. The prior year's figures were restated accordingly to reflect the changes in segmentation. Turnover by segment for the period from 1 Oct 2017 to 31 Mar 2018 EUR million External H1 2018 Group Total Hotels & Resorts 287.9 275.4 563.3 Cruises 395.6 - 395.6 Destination Experiences 59.8 78.8 138.6 Consolidation - - 1.4 - 1.4 Holiday experiences 743.3 352.8 1,096.1 Northern Region 2,324.1 1.1 2,325.2 Central Region 2,305.9 7.6 2,313.5 Western Region 1,132.3 20.7 1,153.0 Consolidation - - 25.5 - 25.5 Sales and Marketing 5,762.3 3.9 5,766.2 All other segments 307.9 47.2 355.1 Consolidation - - 403.9 - 403.9 Total 6,813.5 - 6,813.5 Turnover by segment for the period from 1 Oct 2016 to 31 Mar 2017 EUR million External H1 2017 restated Group Total restated restated Hotels & Resorts 300.0 264.6 564.6 Cruises 345.9 0.3 346.2 Destination Experiences 54.6 72.4 127.0 Consolidation - - 1.5 - 1.5 Holiday experiences 700.5 335.8 1,036.3 Northern Region 2,204.3 19.3 2,223.6 Central Region 2,028.0 8.8 2,036.8 Western Region 1,114.0 21.3 1,135.3 Consolidation - - 23.0 - 23.0 Sales and Marketing 5,346.3 26.4 5,372.7 All other segments 307.0 50.7 357.7 Consolidation - - 412.9 - 412.9 Continuing operations 6,353.8 - 6,353.8 Discontinued operations 546.3 - 546.3 Total 6,900.1 - 6,900.1 The following tables show the Group performance indicators EBITA and underlying EBITA. The TUI Group defines EBITA as earnings before interest, income taxes and goodwill impairment. EBITA includes amortisation of other intangible assets. EBITA does not include measurement effects from interest hedges and in the prior year also earnings effects from container shipping, as the stake in Hapag-Lloyd AG is a financial investment and not an operating investment from TUI AG's perspective. EBITA by segment EUR million H1 2017 H1 2018 restated Hotels & Resorts 179.1 120.0 Cruises 92.4 75.0 Destination Experiences - 9.9 - 0.8 Holiday experiences 261.6 194.2 Northern Region - 129.2 - 148.1 Central Region - 151.5 - 140.2 Western Region - 118.7 - 128.8 Sales and Marketing - 399.4 - 417.1 All other segments - 54.5 - 29.0 Continuing operations - 192.3 - 251.9 Discontinued operations - - 22.2 Total - 192.3 - 274.1 In the first half year 2018, EBITA includes results of EUR 121.5 m (previous year EUR 105.6 m) from joint ventures and associates, primarily generated in Holiday experiences. The underlying EBITA has been adjusted for results on disposal of financial investments, expenses in connection with restructuring measures according to IAS 37, all effects of purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments and other expenses for and income from one-off items. The one-off items carried as adjustments are income and expense items impacting or distorting the assessment of the operating profitability of the segments and the Group due to their size or frequency. Underlying EBITA by segment EUR million H1 2017 H1 2018 restated

(17) Related parties Apart from the subsidiaries included in the consolidated financial statements, TUI AG, in carrying out its ordinary business activities, maintains direct and indirect relationships with related parties. All transactions with related parties were executed on an arm's length basis, based on international comparable price methods in accordance with IAS 24, as before. The equity stake held by Riu Hotels S.A., listed in the Notes on the consolidated financial statements as at 30 September 2017, remained unchanged at the reporting date for the interim financial statements. In the first half year 2018, the Russian entrepreneur Alexey Mordashov acquired further shares. At the reporting date, 31 March 2018, he held a 23.5 % stake in TUI. More detailed information on related parties is provided under Other notes in the Notes on the consolidated financial statements for 2017. Togebi Holdings Limited (TUI Russia) is a joint venture between Oscrivia Limited (Oscrivia), a subsidiary of Unifirm Limited, and TUI Group. Unifirm Limited is the subsidiary of OOO Severgroup, owned by a large shareholder and Supervisory Board member of TUI AG. In the reporting period, TUI Russia was granted shareholder loans worth USD7.8 m by TUI Group. (18) Significant transactions after the balance sheet date On 13 April 2018, TUI UK Ltd. acquired the cruise ship Mein Schiff 1 from TUI Cruises GmbH for a purchase price of EUR 202.2 m. After successful rebuilding, Mein Schiff 1 will be operated as Marella Explorer and expand the fleet of Marella Cruises. (19) International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) not yet applied We refer to our annual report for the 2017 financial year regarding the effects of the new standards relating to revenue recognition (IFRS 15), financial instruments (IFRS 9) and leases (IFRS 16). In comparison to those explanations, the following additional insights have been gained: IFRS 15 The group-wide examination of the effects of IFRS 15 has not yet been completed. TUI intends to first apply IFRS 15 retrospectively and present the comparative period in accordance with IFRS 15. We intend to make use of the relief not to reevaluate contracts fulfilled before 1 October 2017 based on IFRS 15. Revenue recognition at the tour operator: Individual revenue streams, which to date have been primarily recognised at the start date of the journey, will in future be required to be recognised over time under the new requirements. This hereby results in a subsequent realisation of revenue and cost of sales corresponding to the progression of the journey. As our financial year ends each year at the end of an off-peak season, the effects from the recognition of additional revenues and touristic expenses at the beginning of a financial year, and lower revenues and touristic expenses at the end of a financial year will almost entirely offset each other. In the preliminary opening balance sheet as at 1 October 2017, equity would probably decrease by a small two-digit million amount in comparison to the reported amount. We are currently in the process of completing the data analysis and verification of results, as well as implementing accounting systems, such that we are unable to reliably quantify further transition effects at this point in time. IFRS 9 The analysis of the effects of applying IFRS 9 has not yet been completed, so that we cannot reliably quantify the expected financial effects on transition at this point in time. · We will make a decision shortly about the individual classification of the equity instruments held by the Group as financial assets 'at fair value through other comprehensive income' or as financial assets 'at fair value through profit and loss'. · In the second half of the financial year, we will conduct an analysis of historical default rates to derive provision matrixes for those financial assets, for which the simplified approach to determine the impairment charges is applicable. For all other financial assets measured at amortised cost (e.g. touristic loans), we will determine the impairment under the expected credit loss model in accordance with the general approach. In comparison to the current bad debt allowances we do not anticipate material effects at this point in time. · As the adaption of our treasury management systems regarding the hedge accounting requirements has not been completed yet, we have not yet decided whether we will make use of the accounting choice on transition to IFRS 9 to continue to apply the hedge accounting requirements of IAS 39. At this stage TUI anticipates no material effect on the consolidated financial statement upon transition to IFRS 9. IFRS 16 TUI has tentatively decided to make use of the recognition exemptions for short-term leases and leases of low-value assets. We intend to continue in the future - consistent with the internal management approach - to present intra-group leases in the segment reporting according to IFRS 8 as if they were operating leases under IAS 17. TUI will apply IFRS 16 effective 1 October 2019 in accordance with the modified retrospective transition method. The Group has not yet taken decisions about the various accounting choices and practical expedients available on transition in view of the commenced group-wide recording and evaluation of all external lease arrangements. Responsibility statement To the best of our knowledge, and in accordance with the applicable reporting principles for Interim financial reporting and in the accordance with (German) principles of proper accounting, the interim consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Group, and the interim Group management report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the principal opportunities and risks associated with the expected development of the Group for the remaining months of the financial year. Hanover, 7 May 2018 The Executive Board Friedrich Joussen Horst Baier David Burling Sebastian Ebel Dr. Elke Eller Frank Rosenberger Review Report To TUI AG, Berlin / Germany and Hannover / Germany We have reviewed the condensed interim consolidated financial statements - comprising the statement of financial position, the income statement, the condensed statement of compre-hensive income, the condensed statement of cash flows, the condensed statement of changes in equity as well as selected explanatory notes to the financial statements - and the interim Group management report for the period from 1 October 2017 until 31 March 2018 of TUI AG, which are components of the half-year financial report pursuant to § 115 WpHG (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz: German Securities Trading Act).The preparation of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements in accordance with the IFRSapplicable to interim financial reporting as adopted by the EU, and of the interim group management report which has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the WpHG applicable to interim Group ma-nagement reports is the responsibility of the entity's Management Board. Our responsibility is to express a report on the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and on the interim Group management report based on our review. We conducted our review of the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the interim Group management report in accordance with the German generally accepted stan-dards for the review of financial statements promulgated by the Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer (IDW) as well as in supplementary compliance with the International Standard on Review En-gagements "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" (ISRE 2410). Those standards require that we plan and perform the review in com-pliance with professional standards such that we can preclude through critical evaluation, with limited assurance, that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the IFRS applicable to interim financial reporting as adopted by the EU or that the interim Group management report has not been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the requirements of the WpHG applicable to interim Group management reports. A review is limited primarily to inquiries of personnel of the entity and analytical procedures and therefore does not

