

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter Group net profit increased 4.3 percent to 19.6 million euros from last year's 18.8 million euros.



Group EBT expanded slightly by 1.2 percent to 26.2 million euros from 25.9 million euros a year ago. Despite higher depreciation and amortization, mainly in connection with Fraport Greece, Group EBIT reached 82.3 million euros, up 49.4 percent.



Group EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 27.2 percent to 174.7 million euros.



Supported by strong passenger growth at Frankfurt Airport or FRA and most of the airports in Fraport's international portfolio, Group revenue advanced 15 percent to 681.7 million euros from 592.6 million euros last year.



At FRA, higher income from airport charges, security services and parking contributed to the Group's revenue growth.



Revenue adjusted by IFRIC 12 grew 9.5 percent to 644.2 million euros.



Jumping by 10.0 percent to 14.4 million passengers, traffic at Frankfurt Airport continued to gain momentum.



Looking ahead, Fraport AG's executive board maintained its forecasts for the Group's asset, financial, and earnings position for the entire 2018 business year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX