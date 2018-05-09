

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - Europe's internet provider, United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK), Wednesday reported that its Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the first quarter grew 10.2 percent to 182.9 million euros, according to IFRS 15.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA rose 30.7 percent to 278.3 million euros according to IFRS 15. On a pro forma basis, EBITDA improved 8.7 percent to 278.3 million euros. EBITDA for the period includes one-off expenses for current integration projects of 8.1 million euros.



On a per share basis, earnings per share slid to 0.42 euros from 0.46 euros. Excluding PPA writedowns, earnings per share totaled 0.55 euros.



For the first quarter, consolidated sales rose 33.4 percent to 1.27 billion euros, according to IFRS 15. On a pro forma basis, sales grew 11.6 percent.



In addition, United Internet said it is confirming its full-year guidance for 2018. It continues to expect growth in sales to approx. 5.2 billion euros, and consolidated EBITDA of approx. 1.2 billion euros. The EBITDA forecast for 2018 includes approx. 50 million euros of one-off expenses for integration projects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX