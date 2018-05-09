

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens AG (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) reported that its second-quarter net income to shareholders increased to 1.95 billion euros from 1.42 billion euros, prior year. Income per share from continuing operations was 2.30 euros compared to 1.69 euros. Net income in the second-quarter included a 0.7 billion euros profit from Centrally managed portfolio activities.



Second-quarter revenue was 20.1 billion euros, nearly unchanged from last year, and orders were at 22.3 billion euros, 2% below the high basis of comparison a year earlier which included a substantially higher volume from large orders. On a comparable basis, excluding currency translation and portfolio effects, revenue was level and orders declined by 1%.



The company raised its outlook for basic EPS from net income to the range of 7.70 to 8.00 euros, excluding severance charges, up from the range of 7.20 to 7.70 euros. The company confirmed expectation of modest growth in revenue, net of effects from currency translation and portfolio transactions, and continue to anticipate that orders will exceed revenue for the fiscal year.



